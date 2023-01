Bellarmine hosts Eastern Kentucky after Blanton’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-8, 6-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-12, 4-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Bellarmine Knights after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 74-59 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Knights are 5-4 in home games. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Langdon Hatton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonels have gone 6-2 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Blanton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Sports

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.