Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Tarleton State after 24-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-10, 2-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-10, 3-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Tarleton State Texans after Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 89-76 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Texans have gone 8-0 at home. Tarleton State ranks eighth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 5.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.