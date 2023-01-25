ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche take win streak into game against the Ducks

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (13-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche come into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as winners of six consecutive games.

Colorado is 25-17-3 overall and 12-8-3 in home games. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 13-29-5 overall and 6-16-4 in road games. The Ducks are third in NHL play with 218 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 32 goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), John Klingberg: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

