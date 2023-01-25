ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Allen-Eikens leads CSU Northridge against UCSD after 22-point showing

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

UCSD Tritons (7-13, 2-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the UCSD Tritons after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 69-66 overtime victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors have gone 4-5 at home. CSU Northridge ranks ninth in the Big West with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen-Eikens averaging 3.7.

The Tritons are 2-6 in conference games. UCSD is fifth in the Big West scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Francis Nwaokorie averaging 6.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.2 points. Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Bryce Pope is averaging 18.9 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

