ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Minnesota is 13-8-1 at home and 25-17-4 overall. The Wild are 14-5-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Philadelphia is 20-21-8 overall and 10-9-6 on the road. The Flyers have given up 158 goals while scoring 136 for a -22 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 27 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 15 goals and 29 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss....
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Top scorers meet in Boston-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (23-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and LeBron James meet when Boston faces Los Angeles. Tatum is third in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Survive Overtime, Only to Fall in Shootout, 3-2

It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins might never get the hang of this whole overtime thing. But it’s not because they haven’t had enough practice at it. They played beyond the third period for the third game in a row and the fourth time in the past five Thursday night. And for the third time in those four, they lost.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo

The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
NHL

OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip

EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley Johnson, dribbled down the court and threw down a windmill dunk to give the Clippers a 20-point advantage. The dunk was part of a 35-point night by George as the Clippers extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 138-100 rout on Thursday night. “My body has been feeling pretty good, and I have been working a ton to stay healthy and keep it that way,” said George, who is averaging 22.4 points after he missed five games earlier this month due to right hamstring soreness. “Everything is kind of falling into place at this point. We’re healthy and starting to figure out our rotations.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game

Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 87-82 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Warriors have...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
The Associated Press

Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime Thursday night. Frankie Collins missed two late 3-point attempts for the chance to tie it. Williams started...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy