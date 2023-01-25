Hartford hosts Stonehill after Johnson’s 23-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (4-17)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Hartford Hawks after Shamir Johnson scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 70-59 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Hawks are 4-6 on their home court. Hartford gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 5-8 on the road. Stonehill allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Max Zegarowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Andrew Sims is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.