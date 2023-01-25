ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 10-2-3 record in one-goal games.

Detroit has a 20-18-8 record overall and a 5-8-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have a 4-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has seven goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length

Dylan Larkin is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap' in contract negotiations between Larkin's camp and the Red Wings. In fact, according to a source of Pagnotta, the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” That being said, Ansar Khan of MLive recently reported that Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are off on the money.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ William Wallinder Is A Diamond in the Rough Prospect

Steve Yzerman knows what he is doing as a general manager (GM). He built a Stanley Cup contender (and winner) in Tampa Bay and is dedicated to doing the same for the Detroit Red Wings. He knows the work (and luck) that is involved with developing players and building a team. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the present Red Wings prospect pool has a lot of solid potential NHL talent.
DETROIT, MI
KING 5

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

COULD THE CANADIENS BE HEADING OVERSEAS IN THE NEAR FUTURE? GARY BETTMAN HAS HIS SAY

The NHL's Global Series has been a staple at the start of each season and it appears that in the near future, the league's oldest team, the Montreal Canadiens, will be heading overseas. After his press conference in Montreal on Tuesday, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke with TVA...
The Associated Press

Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss....
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks’ 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home....
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets

Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wollack has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

