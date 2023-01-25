ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FGCU hosts Dye and Queens

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-7, 4-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-8, 3-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Kenny Dye scored 22 points in Queens’ 77-70 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Royals are 6-2 in home games. Queens is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 4-4 in conference play. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Royals and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 7.8 points. Dye is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

Zach Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Thursday's Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise's first game at quarterback. The Panthers agreed to terms with the 61-year-old Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. An introductory news conference was set for Tuesday.
