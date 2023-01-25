ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lightning host the Bruins after Perry’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Boston Bruins (38-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins after Corey Perry’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Lightning’s 4-2 win.

Tampa Bay has gone 30-15-1 overall with an 8-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have an 8-2-0 record in games decided by a goal.

Boston has gone 38-5-4 overall with an 8-3-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins are 7-2-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 24 goals and 31 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 30 assists for the Bruins. David Krejci has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

FORMER PLAYER CALLS BRUCE CASSIDY AN 'ENVIOUS' AND 'DISHONEST' COACH

Bruce Cassidy has developed a reputation of being a hard-nosed, demanding coach. Several Boston Bruins players have spoken out about the fact - not to bash Cassidy or anything. Rather, explaining how his brand of coaching wears on players. Cassidy's style was so tense, that Boston's 2015 14th overall pick...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row

MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss....
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Will Cuylle’s hometown NHL debut gives Rangers needed physical boost

Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut with the Rangers Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs in front of his friends and family in his home city of Toronto. Sometimes, the story naturally unfolds better than it could’ve ever been written. This is one of those times, as Cuylle prepares to begin his NHL career two years, three months and 20 days after the Rangers traded Lias Andersson to the Kings for the right to draft the big-bodied winger in 2020. It may be the birth of Cuylle’s career, but the Rangers’ corresponding move indicated the potential downfall of another. In addition...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9NEWS

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks’ 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home....
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Top scorers meet in Boston-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (23-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and LeBron James meet when Boston faces Los Angeles. Tatum is third in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Connor Clifton takes down Corey Perry in spirited fight

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton doesn't have the most imposing stature, but he is one tough customer on the ice, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry found out firsthand Thursday night. Clifton and Perry engaged in a short but entertaining fight during the first period at Amalie Arena. The...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Recap: Lightning 4, Wild 2

Tampa Bay records a tenth-straight victory on home ice. A Steven Stamkos goal inside the final five minutes of regulation was the difference for the Lightning in a 4-2 victory over the Wild at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday. Corey Perry scored twice in the second period to match Wild goals...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy