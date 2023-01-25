ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

South Dakota State visits St. Thomas after Mayo’s 25-point showing

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-9, 6-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-9, 4-5 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 76-61 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 9-0 on their home court. St. Thomas averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 6-2 in Summit play. South Dakota State allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Rohde is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Mayo is averaging 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

