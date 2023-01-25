ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Jersey visits Nashville after Hamilton’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Nashville Predators after Dougie Hamilton scored two goals in the Devils’ 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nashville has a 13-7-3 record at home and a 22-18-6 record overall. The Predators have a -8 scoring differential, with 127 total goals scored and 135 conceded.

New Jersey has an 18-2-2 record on the road and a 30-12-4 record overall. The Devils have a 28-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 12 goals and 27 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 30 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

