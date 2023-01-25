Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain, then light snow, and then cold
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see a little, light snow tonight with possible freezing drizzle as lows bottom out around 30. Light snow Monday will couple with highs in the low 30s. Tuesday through Friday will be dry with highs only in the 20s and low 30s.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: 1″ to 2″ of snow Monday; colder week ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance tracking through the area Monday is bringing snow. We have a 1 to 2 inch snowfall happening through the day. Travel will be slick in spots. The trend is colder. High temperatures today in the 30 to 35 degree range. The steady snow diminishes...
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
fox56news.com
Ky. weather tomorrow: Spotty rain on Monday, early snow, icy mix Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Spotty rain is expected on Monday, but an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tonight, look for plenty of clouds with more spotty rain developing, a 20 percent chance, with lows around 40 degrees.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: A Very Warm Monday
After a lingering chance of rain and fog in the overnight hours, Monday will start around 43 and become rather warm with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy along and west of the Blue Ridge with some afternoon sunshine for the Piedmont. Periods of rain are likely...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer and rainy into Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our next system is on deck for late tonight. Any evening plans before midnight will be dry under cloudy skies as temperatures rest into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Scattered rain showers start to develop after midnight and will overspread Northeast Ohio from west to...
Showers return, wintry mix Monday, colder week ahead
We enjoyed a mild Saturday near 50 degrees in a light southerly flow and some sunshine. Clouds will thicken overnight, with showers developing late and continuing on Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon with the passage of low pressure to our north and a trailing cold front. Readings will be in the mild 40s. Colder […]
smokeybarn.com
Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
kbsi23.com
Cold front arrives, morning and evening light rain Sunday (1/28/23)
Rain starting on Saturday evening is expected to continue overnight. Light rain will switch to moderate rainfall after midnight for a time before the system slides eastward and ends by the late morning. After that, rain chances pick up slightly for some more spotty showers Sunday evening, looking to stay mostly as drizzle with temperatures above freezing.
kyweathercenter.com
A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather
Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
The latest on freezing rain/sleet chances this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
fox56news.com
Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow continues this evening, slick travel possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through tonight. Scattered lake effect snow showers produced quick 0.5″ to 1″ snowfall totals under the more persistent snow bands today. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties...
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:30PM CST until January 30 at 9:00AM CST by NWS St Louis MO
* WHAT…A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or. drizzle is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less. than half an inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an. inch. * WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions. of central, east central,...
kyweathercenter.com
A Half and Half Weekend Ahead
Good Friday, folks. We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week. Let’s kick this party off with what’s happening out there...
WKYC
Road conditions, school closings and more: Wintry weather impacts across Northeast Ohio with team coverage at 6:30 a.m.
What are the roads like right now? What is happening with the snow? Here's our winter weather team coverage for 6:30 a.m.
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Winter Weather Alert: Storm arrives in SE Michigan Tuesday night, carries into Wednesday
(CBS DETROIT) - A potent Winter Storm is expected to strike Southeast Michigan throughout Wednesday.Winter Storm Warning starts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Winter Weather Advisory starts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.Snow will start to arrive tonight after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will happen between Wednesday morning and afternoon hours. Traveling will be dangerous, so please use caution and plan ahead for slick area roads.Higher totals of snowfall for Lenawee, Monroe and southeastern Wayne counties. (Areas under Winter Storm Warning). Those areas should check in between 4-8 inches. Areas north of that can expect 3-6 inches.It will also be windy on Wednesday tomorrow, with winds gusting over 30 mph. The snow will blow around causing reduced visibility.Your NEXT Weather team will have you covered through the storm, and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area monitoring road conditions on Wednesday. Reach out to us if you would like the NEXT Weather Tracker to drive in your hometown.Send any snow reports and totals safely tomorrow if you can to your #NEXTWeather Team.
