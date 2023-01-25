Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
FTT department hosts 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
This weekend, Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) Department will host its 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Browning Cinema. Ten unique short films made by 20 different student filmmakers in Notre Dame’s FTT Department, both collaboratively and individually, will...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Don’t delay discernment!
Before coming to Notre Dame, I had never heard of discernment. Now, I would be lost without it. Discernment has not only brought joy and clarity, but it has also become the subject of my senior thesis. My research investigates the nature of discernment at Notre Dame, so I have...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Up-and-down Irish look to stabilize against Badgers
No matter who they play or what they do, Notre Dame hockey has been unable to escape the seesaw that their 2022-23 season has become. Since Nov. 11, the Irish have played seven two-game series against the same opponent, and they’ve split all seven. It doesn’t matter whether the Irish are playing teams at the top, middle or bottom of the Big Ten standings. It’s been win one, lose one for almost as long as the Irish can remember, a pattern that has prevented them from looking like last year’s near-Frozen Four team for anything more than a brief moment.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish men’s tennis hopes to continue hot start in Kentucky
It’s a new season for Notre Dame men’s tennis. Following a mediocre season last year, the Irish are looking for improvement both in and out of ACC play this year. Irish head coach Ryan Sachire and his team — filled with savvy veterans and some high-flying freshmen — know that this weekend presents a key opportunity to showcase that improvement.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Editorial: The hole in our newsroom
As Walk the Walk week wraps up at Notre Dame, our predominantly white institution is left to think about how to put into practice the ideas we’ve engaged with this week. The University has poured funding and time into curating events with distinguished speakers and alumni and publicly uplifted its diverse students’ stories for the week. This, of course, is an important first step in championing people of color on our campus and educating a majority white student body but it is, by nature, performative. So, how do we confront the actual problems we face when it comes to including students of diverse backgrounds?
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Thank you social justice volunteers
The University of Notre Dame does an excellent job of reminding us how important it is to reach out to “the least of our brethren” and practice social justice as part of our daily lives. There is the Center for Social Concerns on campus that does an excellent job clarifying this for us. One of the other organizations on campus that also actively practices social justice in our community is the Sacred Heart Parish on campus. They have a Social Justice Ministry that has been active for many years with a number of parishioners who have also been active in such ministries.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘It was never about a dream’: NAACP president and CEO speaks at Notre Dame Black excellence celebration dinner
On Thursday evening, hundreds of Notre Dame students, staff and faculty weathered the northern Indiana winter to gather in the Morris Inn Smith Ballroom. From the other side of the nation, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Derrick Johnson and other activists traveled to join them.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish aim to get back on track against struggling Louisville
On Tuesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball suffered a narrow road loss against an NC State team that will likely be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish will seek to get a better result Saturday, when they return to Purcell Pavilion to host conference foe Louisville. The Irish...
