Havasu Falls in Arizona to open after 3 years: What to know about reservations, permits

Waters rush between the glow of bright orange canyons, falling into a pool of turquoise that evokes images of a Caribbean island. That's what visitors from around the world come to see at the iconic Havasu Falls in northern Arizona.

But the famous waterfalls on the Havasupai Indian Reservation have been off limits to visitors since March 2020, as the Havasupai Tribe closed the reservation and Supai Village to tourist access for the safety of the tribe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good news: Starting in February, the tribe will welcome tourists again for the first time in nearly three years.

Visitation will remain limited to protect the land, and the tribe isn't currently taking new reservations because it's working to accommodate travelers who had reservations to come during the closure.

Here's everything to know about Havasu Falls opening.

When is Havasu Falls opening?

Havasu Falls will reopen to tourists on Feb. 1, 2023.

How long is the hike to Havasu Falls?

Getting to Havasu Falls is an 8-mile hike from the top of the canyon to Supai Village, and another 2 miles to the campground area.

Can anyone visit Havasu Falls?

Hiking to Havasu Falls requires both a permit for the hike and a reservation at the Havasupai Campground or Lodge. Reservations are four days and three nights. Day hikes are not permitted.

Right now, the Havasupai Tribe is rescheduling people who had reservations through 2022. They'll be booked on the dates of their original reservation.

Reservation holders who don't wish to accept the rescheduled dates can put their spots up for sale via a transfer list. To access and purchase off the transfer list, you'll need to open an account on havasupaireservations.com . New transfers become available on the website at 8 a.m. MST daily.

No new reservations are being taken for 2023.

How much does it cost to visit Havasu Falls?

Permits to hike to the falls cost $100 per person Mondays through Thursdays and $125 per person Fridays through Sundays.

Campground reservations cost $395 per person and lodge reservations cost $1,980 per room for a four-day, three-night stay.

What are people required to bring to Havasu Falls?

All visitors must have the following:

An account on havasupaireservations.com .

Proof of that account via a printout or screenshot of their account information page.

Proof of campground reservation via a printout or screenshot.

Photo ID at all times while on Havasupai land.

Vehicles must have the campground reservation confirmation code displayed through the front windshield on the passenger side.

Bring water, as there's no drinking water at any point along the trails.

