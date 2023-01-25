Read full article on original website
Related
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
marketplace.org
Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too
The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-South Africa's latest grain estimates
Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - PRELIMINARY AREA PLANTED ESTIMATE 2023 SEASON FIRST ESTIMATE PREVIOUS 2023 ESTIMATE 2022 White maize Area 1,476,000 ha 1,575,700 ha Production --- 7,789,750 T Yellow maize Area 1,068,000 ha 1,048,000 ha Production --- 7,597,450 T Total maize Area 2,544,000 ha 2,623,000 ha Production --- 15,387,200 T Sunflower seed Area 568,550 ha 670,700 ha Production --- 845,550 T Soya Beans Area 1,099,500 ha 925,300 ha Production --- 2,201,000 T Ground Nuts Area 31,200 ha 43,400 ha Production --- 49,000 T Sorghum Area 34,000 ha 37,200 ha Production --- 103,140 T Dry Beans Area 34,500 ha 42,900 ha Production --- 52,590 T WINTER CROPS - 2022 SEASON SIXTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATES 2022 ESTIMATE 2022 Wheat Area 566,800 ha 566,800 ha 523,500 ha Production 2,176,540 T 2,248,795 T 2,285,000 T Barley Area 101,000 ha 101,000 ha 94,730 ha Production 337,650 T 356,850 T 334,000 T Canola Area 123,510 ha 123,510 ha 100,000 ha Production 210,530 T 210,530 T 198,100 T Oats Area 27,000 ha 27,000 ha 36,250 ha Production 37,700 T 37,700 T 59,000 T Sweet Lupine Area 21,000 ha 21,000 ha 22,000 ha Production 15,750 T 15,750 T 28,600 T (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Recycling Today
Copper starts 2023 with a burst
Copper was trading for about $3.74 per pound on the COMEX exchange Jan. 4. Since then, it has trended upward to $4.20 per pound, with copper analysts pointing to supply and demand issues playing a role. In his Jan. 13 issue of “The Copper Journal,” John E. Gross writes the...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
CNBC
Boeing posts quarterly loss as labor and supply strains overshadow increase in jet demand
Boeing posted a loss in the fourth quarter as supply chain issues weighed on results. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in cash flow in the quarter, higher than analyst forecasts. The company's leaders have been hesitant to ramp up production. posted a $663 million loss for the fourth quarter as supply...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Recession warning for Australia with big banks all predicting February interest rate rise
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith fears just one more rate rise in 2023 will tip Australia into a recession. Credit ratings agency Moody's Analytics is also worried.
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2023 maize planting area seen down 3%
Jan 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to plant maize over an area 3% smaller than last year, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday. The CEC forecast a 6.3% drop in the area planted for white maize, and a 1.9% increase in the area planted for yellow maize. Overall farmers were expected to plant 2.544 million hectares of maize, down from 2.623 million hectares the previous year. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Tissue maker Essity sees bigger energy hit after earnings beat
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Essity (ESSITYa.ST) beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Thursday as price increases and government aid offset energy costs at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Grain trader ADM hikes dividend as quarterly profit tops estimate
(Adds details on result and dividend) Jan 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Thursday reported upbeat fourth-quarter profit and said it will raise its dividend payments, as the global grains merchant benefited from tight global supply and hefty demand for grain and oilseeds. The strong quarterly performance followed record third-quarter...
Egg Prices Are Through the Roof, and Independent Farmers Are Furious Over Apparent ‘Price Gouging’
Egg prices have jumped about 60% in just one year, and some lawmakers and independent farmers suspect that “price gouging” is at play. Millions of Americans have felt the effects of overall inflation in recent months. But among all the products and services that are more expensive today, eggs seem to be one of the most notable.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-ADM's earnings top forecasts on strong crush margins, buoyant demand
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Thursday said robust soy crushing margins and hefty global demand for crops propelled the U.S. grains merchant to a record fourth-quarter profit and would keep driving strong results in 2023. ADM reported a 46% operating profit jump in its core Ag Services...
Agriculture Online
Indian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
PANIPAT, India, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A toxic smog engulfs India's capital every winter, as particles from bonfires of crop stubble and vehicle exhausts hang in the air, but New Delhi is enforcing a ban on coal burning from this month that is forcing industry to shift to biomass. The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise; soy, corn firm but gains capped by Argentine rains
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with soaring prices for supplies in India boosting prospects for increased demand for U.S. exports. "The country has not been historically known as a major exporter, but they did ship out a record eight-plus million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year before shutting down exports in May and now running into supply issues," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients about India.
Comments / 0