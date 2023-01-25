ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marketplace.org

Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too

The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
UTAH STATE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-South Africa's latest grain estimates

Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - PRELIMINARY AREA PLANTED ESTIMATE 2023 SEASON FIRST ESTIMATE PREVIOUS 2023 ESTIMATE 2022 White maize Area 1,476,000 ha 1,575,700 ha Production --- 7,789,750 T Yellow maize Area 1,068,000 ha 1,048,000 ha Production --- 7,597,450 T Total maize Area 2,544,000 ha 2,623,000 ha Production --- 15,387,200 T Sunflower seed Area 568,550 ha 670,700 ha Production --- 845,550 T Soya Beans Area 1,099,500 ha 925,300 ha Production --- 2,201,000 T Ground Nuts Area 31,200 ha 43,400 ha Production --- 49,000 T Sorghum Area 34,000 ha 37,200 ha Production --- 103,140 T Dry Beans Area 34,500 ha 42,900 ha Production --- 52,590 T WINTER CROPS - 2022 SEASON SIXTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATES 2022 ESTIMATE 2022 Wheat Area 566,800 ha 566,800 ha 523,500 ha Production 2,176,540 T 2,248,795 T 2,285,000 T Barley Area 101,000 ha 101,000 ha 94,730 ha Production 337,650 T 356,850 T 334,000 T Canola Area 123,510 ha 123,510 ha 100,000 ha Production 210,530 T 210,530 T 198,100 T Oats Area 27,000 ha 27,000 ha 36,250 ha Production 37,700 T 37,700 T 59,000 T Sweet Lupine Area 21,000 ha 21,000 ha 22,000 ha Production 15,750 T 15,750 T 28,600 T (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
Recycling Today

Copper starts 2023 with a burst

Copper was trading for about $3.74 per pound on the COMEX exchange Jan. 4. Since then, it has trended upward to $4.20 per pound, with copper analysts pointing to supply and demand issues playing a role. In his Jan. 13 issue of “The Copper Journal,” John E. Gross writes the...
monitordaily.com

ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming

The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
Agriculture Online

South Africa's 2023 maize planting area seen down 3%

Jan 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to plant maize over an area 3% smaller than last year, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday. The CEC forecast a 6.3% drop in the area planted for white maize, and a 1.9% increase in the area planted for yellow maize. Overall farmers were expected to plant 2.544 million hectares of maize, down from 2.623 million hectares the previous year. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Grain trader ADM hikes dividend as quarterly profit tops estimate

(Adds details on result and dividend) Jan 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Thursday reported upbeat fourth-quarter profit and said it will raise its dividend payments, as the global grains merchant benefited from tight global supply and hefty demand for grain and oilseeds. The strong quarterly performance followed record third-quarter...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-ADM's earnings top forecasts on strong crush margins, buoyant demand

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Thursday said robust soy crushing margins and hefty global demand for crops propelled the U.S. grains merchant to a record fourth-quarter profit and would keep driving strong results in 2023. ADM reported a 46% operating profit jump in its core Ag Services...
Agriculture Online

Indian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight

PANIPAT, India, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A toxic smog engulfs India's capital every winter, as particles from bonfires of crop stubble and vehicle exhausts hang in the air, but New Delhi is enforcing a ban on coal burning from this month that is forcing industry to shift to biomass. The...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise; soy, corn firm but gains capped by Argentine rains

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with soaring prices for supplies in India boosting prospects for increased demand for U.S. exports. "The country has not been historically known as a major exporter, but they did ship out a record eight-plus million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year before shutting down exports in May and now running into supply issues," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients about India.

