Consumer Appetite for Camping Remains Strong, KOA Reports Continued Growth in 2022
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has announced an impressive year-end to its business, with record revenue surpassing 2021 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The company’s registration revenue also grew by 34.3% versus 2019. According to a KOA press release, the tremendous growth is an indicator of a new level of popularity for camping and outdoor hospitality since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Executive brothers Jon and Tim Kinsley killed in Canadian avalanche
Surprise entrant wins iconic Hawaiian surfing event
Campground with Cabins, RV Pads Coming to B.C.
A resort community featuring campgrounds and cabins is proposed west of Sooke in between Shirley and Jordan River (British Columbia, Canada). According to a report from Citified, the developers seek a rezoning to allow for the construction of up to 39 cabins, 84 RV and tenting campsites, accommodation for staff, an office and reception space, a small retail/convenience operation, and a caretaker residential unit for two parcels of land at 11237 West Coast Road/Highway 14 east of Sandcut Beach and west of Fossil Bay Resort.
Brooke Henderson Wins 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Mardy Fish Crowned Winner of Celebrity Field
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announced Sunday that LPGA Tour player Brooke Henderson won the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish was crowned winner of the celebrity field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005849/en/ Brooke Henderson Wins 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Mardy Fish Crowned Winner of Celebrity Field (Photo: Business Wire)
Lifeguard wins Hawaii surfing “Super Bowl”
How Many Tours Does The PGA Tour Run?
The PGA Tour runs a number of different professional golf tours, from feeder circuits to its over-50s PGA Tour Champions
U.S. Ryder Cup team back to four captain's picks? Not a chance, says Seth Waugh, other PGA brass
ORLANDO — A pandemic might have changed the way the United States Ryder Cup team chooses players for its side, but success is keeping the new system intact. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh and current president John Lindert said definitively this week during the annual PGA Show that current U.S. captain Zach Johnson will have six captain’s picks as the Americans look to end a 30-year drought on foreign soil in the 44th edition of the biennial matches against Europe at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. And it’s unlikely the system will ever revert to its pre-pandemic ways.
Lake Kepwari Unveils AU$5.8 Million Campground and Picnic Area
Lake Kepwari, a popular tourist destination in the South-West region of Western Australia, has officially unveiled a new campground and picnic area, completing a $5.8 million transformation of the area. The David Ugle Campground, located on the northern edge of the lake, comprises 32 campsites, bringing the total number of...
CBS Sports
On-duty lifeguard wins prestigious Hawaii big-wave surf contest while on break
While most use their work breaks to grab lunch or coffee, Hawaii lifeguard Luke Shepardson used his to win the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday. The event is considered "The Super Bowl of Surfing," and the 27-year-old registered a near-perfect score before returning to work with an extra $10,000 in his pocket.
