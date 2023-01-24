Read full article on original website
UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand
A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
BBC
Appeal to bring Thailand balcony fall woman home raises £73k
The family of a woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand have raised more than £73,000 to bring her back to the UK. Maddi Neale-Shankster, 21, of Coventry, was paralysed from the waist down, after the accident on New Year's Eve. A GoFundMe appeal...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
moderncampground.com
Bark Hut Campground Sees Improvements for Visitors with Camper Trailers and Caravans
Bark Hut picnic area and campground, located in Mount Kaputar National Park, has recently undergone a significant upgrade, with a AU$650,000 investment making it easier for camper trailers and caravans to access the site. The upgrade was essential to cater to the growing number of larger vehicles that visitors are...
moderncampground.com
Glampitect North America Unveils 2023 Glamping Structure Buying Guide
Are you an aspiring glamping business owner or an entrepreneur looking to take your glamping business to the next level in 2023? Look no further! Introducing the 2023 Glamping Structure Buying Guide–a tool to expand your glamping business and reach new heights. In a LinkedIn post, Glampitect North America...
moderncampground.com
Waterside Holiday Group Rebrands for 60th Anniversary
Waterside Holiday Group, a Weymouth-based holiday park business, is celebrating its 60th anniversary by rebranding the company and its four parks in Dorset and Cornwall. The company will now be known as Waterside, and the parks have been given new names to strengthen their connection to the brand and association with five-star quality standards, according to a report by the Dorset ECHO.
moderncampground.com
Campground with Cabins, RV Pads Coming to B.C.
A resort community featuring campgrounds and cabins is proposed west of Sooke in between Shirley and Jordan River (British Columbia, Canada). According to a report from Citified, the developers seek a rezoning to allow for the construction of up to 39 cabins, 84 RV and tenting campsites, accommodation for staff, an office and reception space, a small retail/convenience operation, and a caretaker residential unit for two parcels of land at 11237 West Coast Road/Highway 14 east of Sandcut Beach and west of Fossil Bay Resort.
BBC
MPs told parts of eastern England are public transport desert
MPs have been told that parts of the East of England are a "public transport desert". Andrew Summers, the strategic director of Transport East, which oversees bus and rail services in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, gave evidence to the Transport Select Committee, external. He said problems with the accessibility of...
BBC
Royal Cornwall Hospital seeks to build staff accommodation
Cornwall's main hospital trust is planning to build new accommodation for staff struggling to find somewhere affordable to live. The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust has submitted a pre-application to Cornwall Council for plans near Truro. The proposals are for one and two-bed self-contained units on land that is currently a...
BBC
True wild camping on Dartmoor not threatened say landowners
Landowners at the centre of a row over the future of wild camping on Dartmoor have said it is "perfectly understandable" that people are upset. A High Court judge ruled on 13 January that wild camping without permission was not allowed. Alexander Darwall and his wife Diana, who brought the...
BBC
Staffordshire firms fined over wood 'posing serious fire risk'
A director and three recycling companies have been fined over £28,000, after sites stored excessive wood that "posed serious fire and health risks", the Environment Agency said. At one site, stockpiles were "so large that there was no space to quarantine waste in the event of a fire". Robert...
BBC
Dartmoor Miniature Pony Centre to close due to cost of living
A long-running tourist attraction in Devon will close its doors due to cost of living. Dartmoor's Miniature Pony Centre said it had "no choice" but to close amid falling revenue and visitors. The centre's Shetland ponies and donkeys will be sold according to a "strict criteria" to ensure they go...
BBC
Lincolnshire landlords being asked to house asylum-seekers
Private landlords in Lincolnshire are being asked to house asylum-seekers in a bid to free up hotels. Home Office contractor Serco has offered home owners and estate agents incentives to lease their properties, according to a county council report. The government has previously said it spends more than £5m a...
BBC
Staveley care home campaigners upset after offer turned down
Campaigners aiming to buy a former council-owned care home and turn it into flats say it is "very upsetting" their offer was not accepted. The Staveley Community Trust said it made a credible offer as part of plans to turn the Abbey in Staveley, Cumbria, into 16 independent living flats.
Australia Day storm slams into Sydney
A 'nasty' forecast storm is rolling in from Sydney's west and is set to batter the city about 3.30pm - after the mercury hit 33 degrees and much of the country's east coast sweltered.
BBC
Cause of crab deaths off North East coast 'may never be known'
The government has said it "may never find the cause" behind the deaths of thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast. Environment minister Mark Spencer said that while the unexplained mass die-off had been "catastrophic", scientists may never identify the source. Since late 2021, thousands of...
Paris trains shut down by "scandalous act of vandalism" as fire destroys hundreds of vital cables
Paris — Hundreds of thousands of commuters and regional travelers in France faced cancellations or delays Tuesday after hundreds of electrical cables on the Paris rail network were deliberately set on fire, according to the French rail authority. The Gare de l'Est station in Paris was hardest hit and...
