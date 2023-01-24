Read full article on original website
Related
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
Revealed: the world’s most secret hotels
The world’s best kept hotel secrets are set to be revealed in a a new Channel 4 series. World’s Most Secret Hotels, which starts on Sunday, will focus on the hidden and remote accommodation across the globe, from hideaways tucked into thick jungle to remote island stays. Countries covered include: Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, England, Jordan, Italy, Oman, Scotland, Sweden, The Netherland, Wales and the USA. Throughout the six-part series different secluded spots will be explored, including remote desert lodges and underwater retreats, cliffside dwellings and treetop cabins.Starting in England, the Burgh Island Hotel is located 250...
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
Croatia's secret beaches and little Venices
The Istria peninsula and the Kvarner Gulf are Croatia at its best. From Belle Epoque seaside resorts to Venetian-style waterfront villages, here's what to see.
Maxim
Check Into The Best Boutique Luxury Hotel in Athens, Greece
The Greek getaway is now a member of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). The ancient city of Athens should be on any history and architecture buff’s bucket list. Ditto if you love food and wine, and specifically the cuisine of Greece. Athens is the seventh largest city in Europe, yet it is notably bereft of true boutique luxury hotels, with one alluring exception: A77 Suites by Andronis.
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
6 tourist destinations around the world where you CAN'T take photos
Photography is banned at these tourist hotspots – and some of them even consider it a crime!
Comments / 0