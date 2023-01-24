ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Revealed: the world’s most secret hotels

The world’s best kept hotel secrets are set to be revealed in a a new Channel 4 series. World’s Most Secret Hotels, which starts on Sunday, will focus on the hidden and remote accommodation across the globe, from hideaways tucked into thick jungle to remote island stays. Countries covered include: Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, England, Jordan, Italy, Oman, Scotland, Sweden, The Netherland, Wales and the USA. Throughout the six-part series different secluded spots will be explored, including remote desert lodges and underwater retreats, cliffside dwellings and treetop cabins.Starting in England, the Burgh Island Hotel is located 250...
Maxim

Check Into The Best Boutique Luxury Hotel in Athens, Greece

The Greek getaway is now a member of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). The ancient city of Athens should be on any history and architecture buff’s bucket list. Ditto if you love food and wine, and specifically the cuisine of Greece. Athens is the seventh largest city in Europe, yet it is notably bereft of true boutique luxury hotels, with one alluring exception: A77 Suites by Andronis.
Robb Report

From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories

New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...

