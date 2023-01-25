Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Mega Millions winner! $20M winning lottery ticket sold in New York for Jan. 17 jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is seeking a new winner after a winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion prize was sold in Maine. Could you be the game's next millionaire? ...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $502 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $502 million.
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Winning numbers announced for Mega Millions $940 million jackpot drawing
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot, so Friday night's grand prize neared the billion-dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions said. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and Mega Ball 13. It was still unclear if any winning...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $31M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/24/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s lottery drawing has climbed to $31 million with a cash option valued at $16.5 million. The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62. The Mega Ball drawn was 20 with a Megaplier of 4X. No one across the country hit Friday’s...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
