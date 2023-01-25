Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner Stun at Schiaparelli
The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr of...
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves On Christmas Eve In A Low-Cut, High-Slit Mugler Gown
Kylie Jenner rocked a stunning custom Mugler gown on Christmas Eve (and adorably twinned with her daughter Stormi Webster in the process) and fans can’t get over it! The reality star, 25, donned a plunging, black lace-adorned, figure-hugging tan dress that helped show off her enviable curves. Kylie Jenner...
Kylie Jenner Finally Shared Photos Of Her Son With Ex Travis Scott And He’s So Cute
11 months after giving birth to her son – her second child with ex boyfriend Travis Scott – Kylie Jenner has officially shared pictures of his face with the world! And he’s even cuter than we could have imagined! The 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul took to Instagram on January 21st to share a carousel of adorable images of her and the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper‘s baby boy who was born in February 2022, while also confirming that his official name is, drumroll please… Aire Webster!
Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'
Kylie Jenner was slammed for another outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.On Monday, January 23, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fit, but fans were less than pleased with the blue dress and pink sequin boots. One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."As OK! previously reported, the reality star was called out for wearing a black dress with a lion's...
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare
Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement. Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia...
Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle
Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
Kylie Jenner Cracks Up Over Viral TikTok Poking Fun At How She & Travis Scott Chose Baby Aire’s Name
Kylie Jenner isn’t offended by the jokes about her and Travis Scott‘s son Aire‘s name. After finally revealing the moniker to the world on Jan. 21, Kylie, 25, reacted to a viral TikTok that poked fun at how The Kardashians star and the rapper, 31, picked their baby boy’s name. In the video, the TikToker pretended to be both Kylie and Travis and used the opening theme from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which lists out the four elements Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, for a hilarious sequence that leads to the pair picking the name.
Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes
Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house. In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question. “I...
