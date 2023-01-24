Read full article on original website
Related
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Blues talk with Bally Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland
With the Blues mired in a four game losing streak and currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne brought Bally Sports Midwest Blues reporter Andy Strickland on the Sports Final set. They talk about the current Blues slump, trade deadlines possibilities that could include star players […]
realitytitbit.com
Dorothy Wang shows no sign of ‘boyfriend’ Ari on social media despite Netflix romance
Dorothy Wang let viewers into her dating life on Bling Empire: New York and fans want to know if Ari officially became her boyfriend after filming. The pair met in The Bahamas and things seemed to be going swimmingly. The last we saw, Dorothy was gushing about him on the green screen after telling best friend Tina she thought it was time to have “that discussion.”
Empire State Building Met With NYC’s Wrath After Changing Color to Honor Eagles
The Twitter account of the Empire State building hit back at its haters on Sunday night after copping heat for going “green and white in honor of the Eagles’ NFC Championship Victory.” The building was lit in the colors for a number of hours Sunday night, and garnered a healthy dose of backlash for the move. NYC Sanitation called it treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable – and subsequently announced it was changing its colors to red, white and yellow in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win. As the uproar grew, it tweeted a response to controversial Barstool Sports...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Chun-ri gives Physical 100 fans a sneak peek into future episodes
Kim Chun-ri is a bodybuilder taking part in Netflix’s Physical 100, in a bid to win 300 million won. Along with 100 other contestants, she will take part in a series of brutal games until only one is left standing. The bodybuilder made an impact when she entered with...
realitytitbit.com
Christina on The Coast star James joins her in the country
Christina on The Coast has moved to the country and so has her ‘work husband’ James Bender. Christina in The Country premiered its first season on HGTV in 2023, and interior designer James is one of the cast members returning for the spin-off. The new show centers on...
realitytitbit.com
Physical 100 contestant Florian says he’s Korean at heart
Florian is one of the competitors on Netflix’s new South Korean show Physical 100. Although Florian hails from Germany, he says that a real Korean hides in his heart. The Netflix show, which has been dubbed by some fans as the ‘real life Squid Game’ sees 100 contestants battle it out in a series of games until there is only one man or woman left standing. The winner will go home with a huge cash prize of 300 million won.
realitytitbit.com
Alabama Barker ‘slays’ in sheer outfit as Travis wins ‘Rock Drummer Of The Year’
Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama has her TikTok comments section going crazy in January 2023 after uploading a video of herself dancing with her friends in a sheer outfit. The 17-year-old has been taking to social media lately not only to share clips of herself having fun but she’s also released an almost 30-minute-long make up tutorial on her YouTube channel which fans have been waiting on for some time.
realitytitbit.com
Physical 100’s Seol Ki Kwan is a self-confessed ‘show off’ and bodybuilder
Seol Ki Kwan is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a unique Netflix show in 2023. He’s a bodybuilder with an impressive social media following. Physical 100 is a brand new Netflix series that aims to “study the most perfect physique, regardless of gender, age and race.”
realitytitbit.com
Where is HBO The Climb finalist Robyn Ragins now?
HBO Max’s The Climb rocked viewer’s screens with the epic finale, which featured climber Robyn Ragins. The Climb just wrapped up its first series on HBO Max, which saw amateur climbers attempting some of the hardest ascents in the world. The show featured Jason Momoa, Chris Sharma, and champion climber Meagan Martin.
realitytitbit.com
Physical 100 contestant Yun Sung-bin hopes to repeat his Olympic success
Yun Sung-bin is one of 100 contestants taking part in Netflix’s Physical 100 and he definitely made an entrance. As soon as he walked in, his fellow players couldn’t help but stop and stare at his ripped physique. One even made a comment about how it looked like his muscles were going to rip through his shirt, while another said it ‘looked like a beast was walking in.’
realitytitbit.com
Miracle on Physical 100 is a Korean dancer being ‘fiercely rooted’ to win
Miracle on Physical 100 is the Korean dancer who quickly became a fan favorite in just two episodes. Many are now “fiercely rooting” for him to walk away with the huge cash prize as he undergoes a series of very tough tasks. From MMA fighters and weightlifters to...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Min Cheol’s mountain rescue skills came in handy for Physical 100
Kim Min Cheol is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a brand new Netflix show which aims to study the perfect body. Forgetting age, race, and gender, the show puts all its contestants in the same boat as they take part in challenges right from episode 1. The...
realitytitbit.com
Who is RHOD star Caroline Stanbury’s ex-husband Cem Habib and why did they divorce?
Caroline Stanbury is a successful woman of her own through her many successful business ventures and her time on shows like Real Housewives of New York and Ladies Of London. However, her relationship with her Turkish beau Cem Habib caught the attention of many. Let’s find out more about him.
realitytitbit.com
Shark Tank fans ask Anytongs to ‘take their money’ and hail product ‘great’
More entrepreneurs walked into the Shark Tank on January 27. Many did their best to impress the Sharks and pitched their products including Anytongs. Here to push forward the importance of food safety and give people more convenience in the kitchen, Anytongs’ founder sang the product’s praises during the 2023 episode.
Comments / 0