The Twitter account of the Empire State building hit back at its haters on Sunday night after copping heat for going “green and white in honor of the Eagles’ NFC Championship Victory.” The building was lit in the colors for a number of hours Sunday night, and garnered a healthy dose of backlash for the move. NYC Sanitation called it treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable – and subsequently announced it was changing its colors to red, white and yellow in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win. As the uproar grew, it tweeted a response to controversial Barstool Sports...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO