msn.com
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
I asked ChatGPT investors' burning questions – and a CIO told me why the bot won't be challenging Wall Street's top stock-pickers anytime soon
I asked ChatGPT questions about markets and showed the answers to Morningstar Investment Management CIO Dan Kemp. He called some of its knowledge "remarkable" – but isn't worried it'll put top strategists out of their jobs anytime soon. "It provides answers, but it doesn't ask questions like a good...
NASDAQ
Corning Stock Likely To Trade Sideways Post Q4
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 31. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings in line with the street expectations. Although the company has benefited from 5G expansion and cloud computing in recent quarters, it expects a sequential decline in optical communication segment sales in Q4, primarily due to the timing of specific projects. Furthermore, we believe GLW stock has little room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
Activist Shareholders Threaten Salesforce Board, Could Sell Big Acquisitions like Slack and Tableau
The board is up for reelection this year.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
5 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy Now in Case the Wobbling Stock Market Collapses
These five top safe stock picks from the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio pay dependable dividends and look like good ideas now for conservative investors worried about a continuation of the bear market and the potential for a recession.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
investing.com
Elon Musk Reaffirms Vow to Eat on TV When McDonald’s Accepts DOGE
© Reuters Elon Musk Reaffirms Vow to Eat on TV When McDonald’s Accepts DOGE. Elon Musk affirmed he would eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoin as payment. Crypto traders bought and sold $400 million worth of DOGE in the last 24 hours. SHIB...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023
Dividend-focused investors will love that Coca-Cola has increased its annual cash payout for 60 consecutive years. Investors looking for a great deal should check out Bank of America's bargain-priced shares. Both stocks are likely to deliver strong long-term returns for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Don't miss out on these impressive growth stocks on sale today.
NYSE glitch traced back to employee who left backup system running, report says
An NYSE glitch was caused by a staffer in the exchange's Chicago data center, per Bloomberg. The employee failed to properly shut down the disaster-recovery system, sources said. The glitch affected more than 250 companies and caused double-digit swings for some share prices. A glitch on the New York Stock...
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
Inflation Finally Slows and 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Look Like Big 2023 Winners
These seven solid dividend-paying stocks could benefit and do well in a period of declining inflation and perhaps disinflation, making them great ideas now for investors worried about the potential for a recession this year.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Stocks Edge Lower, Intel, Chevron, Visa, Bed Bath & Beyond In Focus - Five Things To Know
Stocks futures slip lower with earnings, inflation in focus; Intel tumbles after surprise Q4 loss, grim chip sector outlook; Chevron earnings up next after $75 billion buyback reveal; Visa shares higher after solid Q4 powered by travel spend and Bed Bath & Beyond nears bankruptcy as JPMorgan calls in loan.
