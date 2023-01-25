ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Corning Stock Likely To Trade Sideways Post Q4

Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 31. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings in line with the street expectations. Although the company has benefited from 5G expansion and cloud computing in recent quarters, it expects a sequential decline in optical communication segment sales in Q4, primarily due to the timing of specific projects. Furthermore, we believe GLW stock has little room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
Elon Musk Reaffirms Vow to Eat on TV When McDonald’s Accepts DOGE

© Reuters Elon Musk Reaffirms Vow to Eat on TV When McDonald’s Accepts DOGE. Elon Musk affirmed he would eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoin as payment. Crypto traders bought and sold $400 million worth of DOGE in the last 24 hours. SHIB...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

Dividend-focused investors will love that Coca-Cola has increased its annual cash payout for 60 consecutive years. Investors looking for a great deal should check out Bank of America's bargain-priced shares. Both stocks are likely to deliver strong long-term returns for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.

