ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rep. Issa Named to House Panel Intended to ‘Expose the Weaponization’ of the Feds

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEoq0_0kQVUYtK00
Rep. Jim Jordan (left) will chair the new House select committee, and Rep. Darrell Issa will join panel. Photos via Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Darrell Issa was one of a dozen Republicans named Tuesday to what the East County congressman calls the new committee to “expose the weaponization of the federal government against the American people.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced GOP members of two select subcommittees, including one to look into origins of the pandemic.

The “weaponization” panel grew out of demands that helped McCarthy gain the votes to become speaker after 15 rounds of balloting.

On Jan. 10, Issa said in a press release that “we are only just beginning to understand the scope and the depth of the Democrats’ weaponization of the federal government against the American people.”

The 69-year-old multimillionaire representing the 48th District cited the IRS being granted money to hire 87,000 new agents “no doubt to expand the bureaucracy and to feed their spending addiction.”

Tuesday night, Issa tweeted about his being honored by the new assignment: “The work begins now!”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to name as many as five Democrats to the panel led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio — if it is expanded.

Said McCarthy: “The government has a responsibility to serve the American people, not go after them. Unfortunately, throughout Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington, we saw a dangerous pattern of the government being used to target political opponents while they neglected their most basic responsibilities.”

Conservative media cheered the moves. Liberal sites suggested other motives.

On The Bulwark, Jill Lawrence wrote: “The tragedy is that, when it comes to Jim Jordan’s investigations, facts may not matter.”

What will matter, she said, is “how shoveling paranoia and distortion into the news stream will further undermine trust in the U.S. government, its integrity, its motives, and its elections.”

She added: “Even if the Justice Department refuses to grant a single request for information about open investigations, Jordan’s anti-government offensive is frightening.”

According to its authorizing resolution, the committee “must investigate matters related to the collection, analysis, dissemination, and use of information on U.S. citizens by executive branch agencies, including whether such efforts are illegal, unconstitutional or otherwise unethical.”

The subcommittee will issue a final report by Jan. 2, 2025, and ends 30 days after filing that report.

Other GOP members of the committee are Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Chris Stewart (Utah), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Mike Johnson (La.), Chip Roy (Texas), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), Greg Steube (Fla.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Kat Cammack (Fla.) and Harriet Hageman (Wyo.).

According to Politico, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York automatically gets a seat, “due to his perch as top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.”

Before GOP members were named, Nadler said: “Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy claim to be investigating the weaponization of the federal government when, in fact, this new select subcommittee is the weapon itself.”

He added: “It is specifically designed to inject extremist politics into our justice system and shield the MAGA movement from the legal consequences of their actions.”

In the first of his two stints in Congress, Issa in 2011 became chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“He was a vocal advocate for investigations into the Obama administration, including the Troubled Assets Relief Program, the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, corruption in Afghanistan, WikiLeaks, and the Food and Drug Administration among other topics,” says Wikipedia.

In February 2011, the Watchdog Institute based at San Diego State University published an investigation alleging that “Issa has built a team that includes staff members with close connections to industries that could benefit from his investigations.”

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Anger as Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene appointed to House coronavirus subcommittee

The appointment of Marjorie Taylor Greene to a House subcommittee for the Covid pandemic by speaker Kevin McCarthy has sparked anger on social media.The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic was created by the Republicans to investigate how the Joe Biden administration handled the US response to the disease outbreak.Ms Greene has been a staunch supporter of the new House speaker. A New York Times article recently cited Mr McCarthy as telling his friend, just days after he won the vote to be the Speaker, that he would “never leave that woman... I will always take care of her”.The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy