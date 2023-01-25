ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
