Mom's Excuse for Returning Adult Daughter's Packages Slammed—'Had No Right'
"No wonder she spent the past few years in an entirely different country from you," wrote one unimpressed Redditor.
AOL Corp
Family gives restaurant 1-star review after receiving $50 worth of free food: ‘Ban these people’
A worker feels like a customer was too difficult when they demanded free food. He explained the situation on Reddit’s “Choosing Beggars” forum, a subreddit dedicated to “people who are being way too picky when begging for things.”. According to the poster, he works at a...
McDonald's customer mistakenly given bag containing thousands of dollars in cash instead of food
A customer retrieving his order from a McDonald's in Indiana was mistakenly given a bag containing thousands of dollars in cash instead of his food.
Woman Cheered for Humiliating Her Friend To Prove a Point: 'Sick of Her'
The woman was praised for her response after an argument erupted around the topic of adult children paying their parents rent.
Boss's Reaction to Worker Calling in Sick Surprises Internet: 'In Tears'
Commenters on TikTok were surprised by the boss's sympathetic response, with one saying: " I really thought that was going a different way."
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Kohl's Worker Alleges She Got Fired After Accepting A Customer's Act Of Kindness
Many Americans would love it if a customer gifted them in appreciation for their service. But one worker said it got her fired. Accepting one simple act of kindness led to TikToker Ashlicious (@whyd0ieats0much) losing her Kohl's job.
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
Target employees accuse shoppers of calling them dumb when they try sneaky way to get lower prices
Target employees do not like it when customers go too far in their attempts to save on purchases. They also think people who partake in these practices believe they are not intelligent.
