Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Upworthy

NASA gave a woman astronaut 100 tampons for an expedition that lasted 7 days

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 4, 2020. It has since been updated. If you spent any time at all on social media in late 2020, you likely came across Christa B. Allen's Instagram Reel in which she sings along to a song about 100 tampons. "Remember when NASA sent a woman to space," she beings to mouth, "for only six days and they gave her 100 tampons?" The song, originally written by comedian Marcia Belsky, has since gone viral. The song is actually based on a true story. When NASA sent the first woman to space, Sally Ride, they really did equip her with 100 tampons for an expedition that lasted seven days, Vox reports.
Allrecipes.com

Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?

When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.
