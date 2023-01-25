Read full article on original website
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
Afternoon news update January 26: Moments of blessing for Yakima shooting victims, Boeing arraigned for crashes and more
A Moments of Blessing event was held in honor of the shooting victims in Yakima. Boeing executives were arraigned in court after crashes of the company's max jets and a roundtable in Spokane addressed social media's role in the ongoing opioid epidemic.
3 victims and suspect dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: JANUARY 25, 2023 3:07 p.m. Additional court documents have been released, showing that Judge Kevin Naught approved Jarid Haddock's arrest on January 24 with bail set at $2 million before the suspected shooter was declared dead. The judge approved Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic's request for three first-degree murder charges.
3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. 2:34 p.m. Yakima Police are responding to an incident on 11th and Pendleton with an individual who may be connected to the shootings in Yakima this morning. As Police responded to the area the individual reported suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The condition of the suspect is...
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
N. 1st St in Yakima reopened after suspicious object cleared
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 1:48 p.m. N. 1st Street is reopened and the suspicious object situation has been resolved according to the Yvette Inzunza of the YPD. The object was found to be inert by the Army firing center explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD). JANUARY 24, 2023 11:52 a.m. According to...
Man in the hospital after being shot in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police responded to a shooting around 12:35 p.m. on January 26 near 1st and H Streets. According to the YPD a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital. 4 juvenile suspects between the ages of 12 and 16...
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
SWAT standoff in Yakima closed several roads
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. These roads are now cleared and the standoff is cleared, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. JANUARY 24, 2023 9:13 a.m. A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Blvd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Roy Knoeb III
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
Regional leaders and politicians react to Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima. Statement from Senator Murray (D-Wash.) on Twitter:. "This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it's happening in every community. My heart is with the...
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
Afternoon news update January 25: Names of victims of Yakima shooting released, a timeline of shooting events and available mental health resources
The names of the three victims killed at the Circle K in Yakima have been release. The shooting and subsequent events are broken down in a timeline and a reminder that there are mental health crisis resources available.
Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex
NACHES, Wash. - As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who is...
Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend Shane...
Crash closes I-82, SR 823 near Selah
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 8:03 p.m. This closure has been cleared, according to WSDOT. JANUARY 25, 2023 4:43 p.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation has alerted that a collision on I-82 near Exit 30 has blocked lanes headed north on SR 823. I-82 is closed headed west toward SR 823 to Selah.
Evening update January 24: Waste removal at Hanford and CWU student autopsy update
The Kittitas County Coroner has completed an autopsy of the student who was found dead in his dorm at Central Washington University. The results of the autopsy were inconclusive, leaving the cause of death pending. In other news, Washington River Protection Solutions will remove 426K gallons of waste from a Hanford tank farm.
Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington
ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
