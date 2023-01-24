ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Shirley Giddens
2d ago

I am a product of a JSU ONLINE degree and it was intense and very useful glad I got my degree and I enjoyed every minute I couldn't have made it without the wonderful counselors and staff

vicksburgnews.com

USACE Vicksburg District employees named Modern-Day Technology Leaders

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces that four employees were recently selected to receive a Modern-Day Technology Leader Award at the 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference in February. Resa Holmes, Willie Thomas, Jonathan Malone and Jasmine Ford will be recognized for their...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
prentissheadlight.com

ACT scores rising at JDCH

One of the biggest test days for any student is the day they take the ACT Many of the students of the Jefferson Davis County Middle and High School have taken their first ACT test of the school year. For most of the students, this is the first time ever taking the test.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi schools, businesses forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) — A hazmat incident blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County, Mississippi Friday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was reported at Vertex on Industrial Drive. The Madison County EMA reported a […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Do not judge other people

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
BRANDON, MS

