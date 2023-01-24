Read full article on original website
Shirley Giddens
2d ago
I am a product of a JSU ONLINE degree and it was intense and very useful glad I got my degree and I enjoyed every minute I couldn't have made it without the wonderful counselors and staff
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vicksburgnews.com
USACE Vicksburg District employees named Modern-Day Technology Leaders
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces that four employees were recently selected to receive a Modern-Day Technology Leader Award at the 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference in February. Resa Holmes, Willie Thomas, Jonathan Malone and Jasmine Ford will be recognized for their...
Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement
JSU athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 The post Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
prentissheadlight.com
ACT scores rising at JDCH
One of the biggest test days for any student is the day they take the ACT Many of the students of the Jefferson Davis County Middle and High School have taken their first ACT test of the school year. For most of the students, this is the first time ever taking the test.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
Mississippi schools, businesses forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) — A hazmat incident blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County, Mississippi Friday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was reported at Vertex on Industrial Drive. The Madison County EMA reported a […]
WLBT
Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to...
WLBT
JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
darkhorsepressnow.com
House Bill 521 moves forward to help with volunteer firefighter recruiting and retention
On Wednesday night, Langford Volunteer Fire Department in Rankin County was called to a 3-vehicle accident with injuries and a victim trapped. The scene spanned about a quarter of a mile on Highway 471, just at rush hour. “As I looked across the scene that stretched a quarter mile down...
New Boil Water Notices Are Being Issued Every Other Day in Jackson
This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. While a massive federal cash infusion is on the horizon for Jackson's troubled water system, the city's notorious boil water notices are piling up. Since Gov. Tate Reeves proudly declared the end of a...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WLOX
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings and violent crimes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings after a series of violent incidents in the city of Jackson. "What we are saying in this state, and particularly in the Capital City, is violent offenses are out of control. Particularly in the car space," Sen. Brice Wiggins said.
Comments / 2