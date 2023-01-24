Read full article on original website
Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges
On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
Corinth woman arrested for felony child endangerment
On January 19, Corinth Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services regarding a baby that had just been born at Magnolia Regional Health Center. CPS informed authorities that the mother, Whitley Bates, had tested positive for methamphetamine among other drugs and had left the hospital without being discharged and without her baby. The newborn also tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mother charged with felony child endangerment
A Corinth mother was charged with felony child endangerment after her newborn tested positive for meth. Charge: Child Abuse with the Presence of Dangerous Drugs. On 01/19/23, Corinth Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services regarding a baby that had just been born at Magnolia Regional Health Center. CPS...
Prentiss County Deputies Arrest Two For Possession of Controlled Substance
On Friday January 20th, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brandon Slack conducted a traffic stop on Sportsman Club Road assisted by K-9 Deputy Jason Moore. As a result of this traffic stop, 40-year-old Travis Fare, of Michie, TN, and 39-year-old Tersa Holley, of Bruceton, TN, both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin. Perrigin was booked into the county jail on Saturday, Jan. 21 for disorderly conduct and allegedly making abusive 911...
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
37, Henderson, was arrested and charged with possession of a legend drug. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance. , 36, Bolivar, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault – serious bodily injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
Local law enforcement sounds the alarm about fentanyl
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It is called the deadliest drug threat in this country, and fentanyl is being illegally sold throughout Northeast Mississippi. “Last year we were very heavy on gun violence, this year our number one priority is to combat fentanyl, because statistics show we’re going to have more people die in Tupelo this year from fentanyl than from gun violence,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.
Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/23 – 1/26/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
Video of arrest sparks controversy
A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
Multiple Staff Members at Prison Reportedly Exposed to Dangerous Substance
Multiple staff members at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were reportedly transferred to area hospitals on Thursday, January 19 after being exposed to an unknown and possibly dangerous substance. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, released the following statement:. “On Thursday, January 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CST, several staff...
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
