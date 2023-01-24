Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Drug-related indictments issued in Wayne County
INDICTMENTS HAVE BEEN ISSUED IN WAYNE COUNTY, CHARGING TEN INDIVIDUALS WITH CRIMES RELATED TO METHAMPHETAMINES. THE WAYNE COUNTY GRAND JURY ISSUED INDICTMENTS FRIDAY AS PART OF A SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATION. THE CHARGES RELATE TO THE SALE OF METH AS WELL AS FACILITATION OF THE SALE OF METH. ONCE ARRESTED ON THE INDICTMENTS, THE SUSPECTS WILL APPEAR IN WAYNE COUNTY COURT NEXT MONTH.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested At Tupelo Motel On Multiple Drug Charges
On January 18, agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy (Tupelo) for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. This arrest occurred at Motel 7...
WAAY-TV
Florence Police searching for domestic violence suspect with multiple active warrants
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shane Britian Kimbrell, a Colbert County man with multiple active warrants for his arrest. Kimbrell, 36, is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a medium build.
radio7media.com
LCSO Continuing to Seek Public's Help
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A SUSPECT WANTED FOR QUESTIONING FROM A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY ON WALKER ROAD WHICH LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND. THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 30’S OR 40’S AND WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A WHITE DODGE TRUCK WITH BLACK WHEELS AND HANDLE AND A CHROME GRILL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
alcornnewsms.com
Mother charged with felony child endangerment
A Corinth mother was charged with felony child endangerment after her newborn tested positive for meth. Charge: Child Abuse with the Presence of Dangerous Drugs. On 01/19/23, Corinth Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services regarding a baby that had just been born at Magnolia Regional Health Center. CPS...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Man Faces Multiple Charges After Incident
Faces three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, following an incident on Natchez Trace Road, Sunday, January 22nd. James Cody Melton, 28, was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault, resisting arrest and vandalism over $1,000. According to Henderson...
radio7media.com
Law Enforcement searching for missing fisherman in Colbert County
Local law enforcement and the Alabama Marine Patrol have been working this weekend to locate a 63-year-old man missing after a boating accident.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
Lexington Progress
Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
State Troopers asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run in Muscle Shoals
On November 5, 2022, Authorities say that 29-year-old Corey Maxwell was walking near Alabama 184 at around 2:15 a.m. when he was hit and killed.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
radio7media.com
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
alcornnewsms.com
3 Arrested In Felony Traffic Stop
Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. On 01/20/23 Corinth Police Department received a call in regards to a black Dodge Avenger with multiple individuals brandishing firearms out the window. Chief Landon Tucker, Major Ben Moore, and Detective Lt....
wtva.com
Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said. The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate.
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
