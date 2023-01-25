Read full article on original website
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Big Tech earnings are shaping up to be so weak the S&P 500 would be better off without them, a top Credit Suisse strategist says
"Tech is the thing that's dragging down the entire outlook," Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub said on earnings as Amazon and Google make layoffs.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 generally profitable, time-tested businesses, four of which have been top buys for billionaire investors.
5 reasons why stock market valuations are poised for a rebound in 2023, according to Raymond James
The S&P 500's 42% decline in its price-to-earnings multiple is the greatest drop in nearly 50 years, according to Raymond James. The investment firm said falling interest rates and moderating inflation will help drive a rebound in valuation multiples this year. These are five reasons why valuations are poised for...
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Does Wayfair Need to Exist?
Last summer, I pounded the table on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) as short, arguing that it was headed for bankruptcy (I first recommended $BBBY as a short in July 2021 when it traded briefly over $30). I asserted that BBBY may end up eventually liquidating and that it did not need to exist. The bonds are now trading at 11 cents, which suggests the strong possibility that BBBY will be liquidated. Whether or not this is the case, the shares will be canceled in Chapter 11 or 7.
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
A bullish trifecta of stock market indicators is flashing, and it suggests a 20% rally is on the horizon, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
There are three stock market indicators that are flashing a bullish signal, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee pointed to the uptick in market breadth, a measure of winning stocks, in three separate gauges of the S&P 500. When those indicators flash simultaneously, it's a reliable sign of a future...
S&P 500, Dow score best day in 2 weeks, Nasdaq erases weekly loss as Netflix, Alphabet jump
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Friday, with the technology sector helping to alleviate some of the week’s losses as investors digested mixed earnings reports and worried about slowing economic growth. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early decline to rise 330.93 points, or 1%,...
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall
Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.
Netflix: When it can’t be shared to account terms, it’ll be too late to switch accounts
Netflix plans on adopting its new policy of block-shared accounts and march 2023. For now, it hasn’t officially announced what territory-by-territorial plans are, but the step is increasingly unlikely, just as the tests in recent weeks were carried out in Latin America. The company knows that not everyone can...
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Tesla Beats Q4 Views
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,824.53 while the NASDAQ rose 1.05% to 11,432.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 4,037.88. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate...
Nasdaq Futures Weighed Down By Tech Earnings Even As US Stocks Look To End Week On High Note
Traders have returned back to their cautious ways following the week’s strong run-up amid hopes of a soft landing and earnings optimism. The index futures are pointing to a modestly lower opening on Friday. Cues From Thursday’s Trading:. On Thursday, the major averages closed with noteworthy gains as...
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
