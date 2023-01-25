Jacksonville man found incompetent to proceed with trial in 2022 Colonial Oaks shooting

Read full article on original website
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to hostZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fishing in Jacksonville, FLOscarJacksonville, FL
Man charged in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan to be arraigned exactly 1 year after shooting
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The 61-year-old man arrested in connection with the targeted ambush shooting of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach last year appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of murder, conspiracy, accessory and felony child abuse. Henry Tenon has been in police custody since...
Inside look at Jared Bridegan’s custody battle as investigation into his murder continues
Investigators continue to search for those involved in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4, Jared Bridegan. State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Henry Tenon and said he did not act alone. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Bridegan’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan, told...
Who Is Henry Tenon? Man Arrested in Connection with Jared Bridegan Murder
The 61-year-old male faces the possibility of a life sentence after being charged with the murder of the Microsoft executive in February 2022.
Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. According to records obtained by Action News Jax,...
JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
JSO: Woman arrested for traffic violation near the Loree apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an update stating there was no possible abduction near the Loree apartments, and one woman was arrested due to a traffic violation. The source of the possible abduction came from the JSO 9-1-1 call reporting a possible adult abduction. Action...
Jacksonville Police announce arrest in connection with 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan
It’s been almost a year since 33-year-old Jared Bridegan was murdered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Jacksonville Police Department announced an arrest in connection with the homicide. In the early evening of February 16, 2022, police officers responded to reports of shots fired on...
JSO: Man shot outside AirBnB at party in Arlington neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot outside an an Arlington AirBnB. According to detectives, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to 8300 Sanlando Ave. and located a man shot in the backyard. He had several gunshot wounds to his torso and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Aiden Fucci jail time filled with fights, threats, bullying and restraint measures
Aiden Fucci has been threatening officers and menacing and extorting other teen inmates at the Duval County jail, according to several incident reports released this week. He also has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray the 16-year-old as combative and bullying, fighting another teen inmate and forcing...
JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
Jacksonville Beach police make arrest in Jared Bridegan death. They say suspect did not act alone
Nearly a year after the ambush hit on a St. Augustine father after dropping off two of his children to his ex-wife in Jacksonville Beach, Police Chief Gene Paul Smith announced an arrest of a 61-year-old felon. But State Attorney Melissa Nelson said he did not act alone in the death of 33-year-old Jared Bridegan.
Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
‘This is what we do every single day:’ Jacksonville detective who saved baby among officers honored
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held its first award ceremony of the new year, celebrating officers and staffers who have made a difference in the community. The award ceremony recognized outstanding work and promotions from this past year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Florida police, state attorney announce arrest in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
Florida police announced Wednesday an arrest in the Feb. 16 slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in front of his toddler on a secluded road in an upscale suburb.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking murder suspect caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens if they know any information about a suspect involved in a murder. On Oct. 2, 2022, police responded to a murder on Wilcox Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There is a video of the suspect leaving...
Report: Jacksonville man bolted from courtroom, broke hinges off door during hearing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows a Jacksonville man bolted from a Duval County courtroom during a hearing last Tuesday, breaking the door off the hinges before he was apprehended by bailiffs. Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According...
No-show lawyer leaves clients hanging, cases in chaos in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Bar is investigating an attorney’s failure to appear at repeated Duval County court appearances, after suddenly withdrawing from all of his cases. The situation has befuddled judges and infuriated defendants, who say they’ve been unable to contact attorney Benjamin Buck, despite paying him...
Man arrested in Jared Bridegan’s murder, State Attorney said the suspect didn’t act alone
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith and State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Wednesday an arrest has been made in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4 Jared Bridegan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Nelson said Henry Tenon, 61, has...
JSO: Man killed in reported drive-by shooting in Longbranch area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed in a reported drive-by shooting in the Longbranch area located at Buckman St. and East 30th St. JSO reported that around 5:57 p.m., Officers responded at the 3900 block of Buckman St. finding a man suffering...
