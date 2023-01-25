Jacksonville man found incompetent to proceed with trial in 2022 Colonial Oaks shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot outside an an Arlington AirBnB. According to detectives, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to 8300 Sanlando Ave. and located a man shot in the backyard. He had several gunshot wounds to his torso and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

