Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
McKnight's
Finally, a pod-based staffing solution
Finding warm-ish, semi-qualified bodies is just part of the long-term care workforce challenge. Without being psychic or subjecting each applicant to a full, military-grade psychological evaluation, how can you possibly ensure they’ll be a good fit and choose to stay?. The staffing solution is clear, and it involves your...
McKnight's
Capasso named Health Dimensions Group senior care executive advisor
Long-term care management and consulting firm Health Dimensions Group has named John Capasso executive advisor of senior care. He will provide consulting services to the organization’s clientele, including hospitals and health systems, senior living and care communities, and PACE organizations in the areas of strategy, board development, leadership effectiveness, innovation, new product development, acute and post-acute care integration, turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.
McKnight's
A good reason to give nursing homes a reprieve
Reintroducing a bill in Congress is often the political equivalent of introducing your shy cousin “who has a good personality” to yet another of the most popular girls or guys in your circle. The odds of a sweetheart relationship are dead on arrival. But whether it was Mom...
McKnight's
Strategy to ‘harmonize’ COVID vaccine opens door to mandate, flu shot changes
An effort to streamline the national COVID-19 vaccination approach and shift to single, annual shots for most people may have major implications for nursing home staff. A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted 21-0 to direct manufacturers of approved COVID vaccines to “harmonize” initial shots and the most current booster. The move paves the way for development of a single annual shot for most Americans, likely creating vaccination campaigns that mirror the nation’s approach to flu shots.
McKnight's
Inner city, rural SNFs need more help from policymakers, must better cultivate local resources: analysis
Nursing home policymakers should direct greater interventions to inner city and rural facilities while providers cultivate local school relationships, according to a new policy brief from LeadingAge. Analysis of socioeconomic data overlaid with the locations of 12,600 nursing homes shows that 16% of facilities are in neighborhoods considered to be...
McKnight's
Amendments to the public charge rule did not go far enough when it comes to LTC
Despite the Biden administration’s recent amendments to the criteria of what constitutes a “public charge,” non-citizens of the United States still cannot receive Medicaid-funded long-term care without jeopardizing their path to citizenship. The concept of a “public charge” dates back to the 1800s and was used to...
McKnight's
H. pylori more antibiotic-resistant since start of COVID: study
The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria, a common bug that can cause stomach infections, developed a high resistance to key antibiotics in the two years since the pandemic started, a small new study has found. The overuse of antibiotics to treat COVID-19 is a likely cause, the researchers say. H....
McKnight's
FDA advisers endorse bivalent vaccine for all COVID mRNA shots
A panel of experts on Thursday agreed that the Food and Drug Administration should endorse a single, bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for both initial shots and booster shots. The standalone, original mRNA vaccines would ostensibly be phased out. In a unanimous vote, members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory...
McKnight's
CDC: Updated COVID boosters protect seniors well against XBB infections
The updated COVID booster vaccines are 43% effective against symptomatic infection from the XBB subvariants in adults aged 65 years and older, and 37% effective against BA.5 in that age group, a federal study shows. The two bivalent mRNA booster shots, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were developed using a component...
McKnight's
Deaths from heart disease surged during pandemic, report finds
COVID-19 and delayed care contributed to a surge in deaths from heart disease during the pandemic, according to a new report from the American Heart Association. Deaths related to cardiovascular disease rose from approximately 870,000 in 2019 to 928,000 in 2020, the first year with COVID-19. This represents the largest one-year increase since 2015 and tops a high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest data from the AHA’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics — 2023 Update, published Wednesday, Jan. 25.
