COVID-19 and delayed care contributed to a surge in deaths from heart disease during the pandemic, according to a new report from the American Heart Association. Deaths related to cardiovascular disease rose from approximately 870,000 in 2019 to 928,000 in 2020, the first year with COVID-19. This represents the largest one-year increase since 2015 and tops a high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest data from the AHA’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics — 2023 Update, published Wednesday, Jan. 25.

2 DAYS AGO