The Celtic warrior was a warrior of the Celtic peoples, a group of tribal societies that inhabited Europe. including what is now Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England, France, and parts of Spain, Italy, and Germany during the Iron Age. They are often depicted as skilled and fierce warriors, with a reputation for being brave and martial. The Celtic warrior was typically equipped with a range of weapons, including swords, spears, and shields, and would have worn armor to protect themselves in battle. They are known for their distinctive art, language, and culture, which is often associated with a strong warrior tradition.

28 DAYS AGO