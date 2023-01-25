Read full article on original website
Lady Bulldogs' offensive struggle continues in Browning loss
Whitefish hung with the undefeated Browning Lady Indians through the first half on Saturday at Whitefish High School, but they couldn’t match their opponent’s offensive production in the final two quarters. The Lady Bulldogs were outscored 31-5 after halftime and held completely scoreless in the fourth quarter as Browning won 45-18. Whitefish coach Bob Bolam said it was a tough loss to a good Browning team. “Browning has had a really good season, we knew going in it was going to be a tough task for us to go out and win a ball game…” Bolam said. “One of our downfalls is...
Bulldog speech and debate nabs second at Western A Divisional
The Whitefish speech and debate team brought a strong team Saturday in Columbia Falls to place second at the Western A Divisional tournament. With the host Columbia Falls Wildcats taking first place with 256 sweepstake points, the Bulldogs secured second with 137 points and East Helena came in third at 87. “We were thrilled to qualify all members of the divisional team,” said Whitefish coach Sara Mueller. “With such a young team, we knew we would need to be at our best to place in Divisionals. To walk away solidly in second was a highlight.” Whitefish had one Western A Divisional champion in...
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
Alice R. Infelise
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered? Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” On Death by Kahlil Gibran Alice Ripley Infelise left this earth and danced her way to heaven on Jan. 2, 2023....
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
It's Time to Be Instrumental
"Music can change the world, because it can change people" — Bono In 1997 Betty Lou Wambeke and Betsy Kohnstamm started what has become North Valley Music School. From its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, the North Valley Music School has served over 12,000 students and given over 345,600 lessons, all in a 2,500-square-foot building built in 1920 as a single-family home. Today NVMS has over 525 registered students, is a successful business, and is a vibrant contributor to the quality of life in our community. NVMS has outgrown its physical plant. We have spent the better part of the past...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Allen A. Jacobson, 87
Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Student Art: “Iceland” by Isabelle Cooke
The art featured above is called "Iceland" and is a pen drawing by Whitefish High School junior Isabelle Cooke in the class WHS Art 1: Drawing. The Pilot will be periodically featuring art from Whitefish High School students.
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Zignegos to reign as Whitefish Winter Carnival king and queen
Whitefish residents Doug and Chris Zignego will reign as the Whitefish Winter Carnival King Ullr LXIV and Queen of the Snows. They were crowned during a coronation ceremony Saturday evening in downtown Whitefish. Doug was born and raised in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969. His father owned and operated DeLuxe Motors, the Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Miles City and Doug and his six siblings worked in the automotive world as they grew up. Doug attended Montana State University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1974. Following his father’s footsteps, Doug joined the Navy and became a...
Denis Twohig, 83
Denis died Jan. 6, 2023 in Columbia Falls, Montana. Denis is survived by his wife Shirley and son Jim. No services have been scheduled. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Denis' family.
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Whitefish Theatre Co. brings ‘Collected Stories’ to stage
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its third Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-23 season with “Collected Stories” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Called “intelligent and sharp,” “Collected Stories” has performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. In “Collected Stories”, grad student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth’s personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth’s begins to fade, can the tenuous...
Bike relay to support youth impacted by medical hardships
Kalispell, MT – Logan Health will host a stationary bike relay event on March 11, 2023. With a goal of raising $100,000, all proceeds from the event will benefit Montana’s youth impacted by medical hardships. “Families across Montana are struggling with expenses related to their medical conditions,” said Logan Health President & CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD. “We are excited to hold this event to support youth and their families.” The event will take place at Glacier High School in the gymnasium with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams with up to 12 riders each will work together to raise...
