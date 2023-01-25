Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
blufashion.com
Tips for Home Maintenance
Maintaining your home is an important part of keeping it in good condition and avoiding costly repairs down the line. Taking the time to perform regular home maintenance can help you identify problems early on and prevent them from becoming more expensive issues in the future. Examples of areas you...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
384
Followers
939
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0