Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
Whitefish Theatre Company receives National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Whitefish Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support two live performances by the vibrant Mediterranean band Seffarine. Seffarine will perform one evening show for the public and one free outreach show for Flathead Valley elementary and middle school students, as well as any senior residents that would like to attend. The Whitefish Theatre Company’s project is among 262 projects across America totaling $2,620,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2023 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
It's Time to Be Instrumental
"Music can change the world, because it can change people" — Bono In 1997 Betty Lou Wambeke and Betsy Kohnstamm started what has become North Valley Music School. From its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, the North Valley Music School has served over 12,000 students and given over 345,600 lessons, all in a 2,500-square-foot building built in 1920 as a single-family home. Today NVMS has over 525 registered students, is a successful business, and is a vibrant contributor to the quality of life in our community. NVMS has outgrown its physical plant. We have spent the better part of the past...
Alice R. Infelise
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered? Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” On Death by Kahlil Gibran Alice Ripley Infelise left this earth and danced her way to heaven on Jan. 2, 2023....
Shooting at apartments in Whitefish leaves one dead
A 32-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed another man Tuesday morning at a U.S. 93 South apartment complex in Whitefish. Steven Justin Hedrick is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending deliberate homicide warrant. Whitefish Police officers detained him after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at Local Monthly Lodging Apartments about 1:30 a.m., according to a department press release. Arriving officers found an adult man who appeared to have died after suffering a single gunshot wound. Investigators identified Hedrick as the alleged shooter after inspecting the scene, speaking with witnesses and checking surveillance footage, officials said. Authorities said they are withholding the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
Planning board again rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision proposal
For the second time in five months, the Columbia Falls City County Planning Board on Tuesday voted down the massive River Highlands subdivision project proposed for the east side of the Flathead River. The vote against the proposal, which would be located adjacent to River Road, was unanimous with member Patti Singer abstaining. Member Steve Duffy was absent from the meeting. At least 150 people turned out in opposition. Back in August, developer James Barnett proposed 455 rental units on 49.1 acres just east of the U.S. 2 bridge over the Flathead River. The board rejected the concept. Barnett and his consultants trimmed...
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Woman accused of bilking donors with fake cancer diagnosis sentenced
Victims of Amy Glanville’s alleged yearslong scam using a fake cancer diagnosis to raise tens of thousands of dollars in donations took turns Friday describing the scheme as one that destroyed relationships, shook their faith and fractured a local church. “I believe in spiritual redemption, I believe with all my heart you can be restored,” Mary Woodward said from the witness stand in Flathead County District Court. “But it will take a [change of heart]. It will take a surrendering of life. Because it’s only something God can do from the inside out.” Judge Heidi Ulbricht sentenced Glanville, 47, to a suspended,...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Discussions continue regarding community solar project
The Whitefish City Council held a work session prior to their last regular meeting to discuss the installation of a solar photovoltaic panels facility near the wastewater treatment plant along Monegan Road. Council directed staff to continue working on an agreement with Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC). The community solar PV facility would likely be a fixed panel system and would produce about 200 KW. The facilities would be managed and maintained by FEC. New information about the efficiency of the wastewater treatment plant helped determine that the community solar project will be capable of generating approximately one-third of the annual power requirement...
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Whitefish Parks and Recreation hosts statewide conference
The City of Whitefish Parks and Recreation will host the Montana Trails, Recreation and Park Association (MTRPA) annual conference April 2-5 at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish. This conference attracts parks and recreation professionals and supporters from Montana and neighboring states to gather, network, present, learn, share and grow as a community. Early bird full conference registration includes access to all sessions, keynote speakers, exhibitor hall, social events and scheduled conference meals for $300. Early bird one day passes are offered for $150. Early pricing ends Feb. 1. MTRPA members receive a $30 discount. Sponsorship applications, presentation proposals and award...
Allen A. Jacobson, 87
Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Council adopts refreshed housing committee
A City of Whitefish committee focused around housing will soon undergo a refresh and will include members of the public as well as city staff and councilors to bring fresh perspectives and more specific expertise to the group. The standing Strategic Housing Plan Steering Committee (HSC) sunset on Dec. 31, 2022 and a revised version of the committee with a new name will carry on the work of addressing Whitefish’s housing needs. At their meeting on Jan. 3, Whitefish City Council adopted the recast and renamed the committee as the Whitefish Community Housing Committee. The HSC was established in 2017 to work...
Bike relay to support youth impacted by medical hardships
Kalispell, MT – Logan Health will host a stationary bike relay event on March 11, 2023. With a goal of raising $100,000, all proceeds from the event will benefit Montana’s youth impacted by medical hardships. “Families across Montana are struggling with expenses related to their medical conditions,” said Logan Health President & CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD. “We are excited to hold this event to support youth and their families.” The event will take place at Glacier High School in the gymnasium with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams with up to 12 riders each will work together to raise...
