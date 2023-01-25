Read full article on original website
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
Student Art: “Iceland” by Isabelle Cooke
The art featured above is called "Iceland" and is a pen drawing by Whitefish High School junior Isabelle Cooke in the class WHS Art 1: Drawing. The Pilot will be periodically featuring art from Whitefish High School students.
It's Time to Be Instrumental
"Music can change the world, because it can change people" — Bono In 1997 Betty Lou Wambeke and Betsy Kohnstamm started what has become North Valley Music School. From its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, the North Valley Music School has served over 12,000 students and given over 345,600 lessons, all in a 2,500-square-foot building built in 1920 as a single-family home. Today NVMS has over 525 registered students, is a successful business, and is a vibrant contributor to the quality of life in our community. NVMS has outgrown its physical plant. We have spent the better part of the past...
Whitefish Theatre Company receives National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Whitefish Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support two live performances by the vibrant Mediterranean band Seffarine. Seffarine will perform one evening show for the public and one free outreach show for Flathead Valley elementary and middle school students, as well as any senior residents that would like to attend. The Whitefish Theatre Company’s project is among 262 projects across America totaling $2,620,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2023 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Whitefish falls behind early in loss to Browning
The Bulldogs had a tough loss Saturday night after falling behind early in a road game against Browning. Whitefish lost 65-40 and fell to 2-9 on the season. Whitefish head coach Alex Gonzalez says the team came out slow to start and it was hard to recover after only scoring 6 points in the first quarter. “We came out flat, we missed some really easy shots to start the game and I think that was like a domino effect,” Gonzalez said. “I felt like they weren't playing to their capability.” For Whitefish, Jack Sears and Mason Genovese led the way in scoring with 10...
Bulldog speech and debate nabs second at Western A Divisional
The Whitefish speech and debate team brought a strong team Saturday in Columbia Falls to place second at the Western A Divisional tournament. With the host Columbia Falls Wildcats taking first place with 256 sweepstake points, the Bulldogs secured second with 137 points and East Helena came in third at 87. “We were thrilled to qualify all members of the divisional team,” said Whitefish coach Sara Mueller. “With such a young team, we knew we would need to be at our best to place in Divisionals. To walk away solidly in second was a highlight.” Whitefish had one Western A Divisional champion in...
Allen A. Jacobson, 87
Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Zignegos to reign as Whitefish Winter Carnival king and queen
Whitefish residents Doug and Chris Zignego will reign as the Whitefish Winter Carnival King Ullr LXIV and Queen of the Snows. They were crowned during a coronation ceremony Saturday evening in downtown Whitefish. Doug was born and raised in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969. His father owned and operated DeLuxe Motors, the Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Miles City and Doug and his six siblings worked in the automotive world as they grew up. Doug attended Montana State University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1974. Following his father’s footsteps, Doug joined the Navy and became a...
County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness
Flathead County commissioners issued a letter Thursday criticizing homeless services organizations and calling upon residents to deny homeless people help or support. In the letter, signed by commissioners Pam Holmquist, Brad Abell, and Randy Brodehl, the trio claim nonprofits catering to homeless people have led to an increase in homelessness in the valley. They argue that charities and individuals providing homeless people with money or other support likewise contribute to a “distressing problem.” “If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase,” reads the letter. The commissioners call it a “simple truth” that shelters are causing homeless people to...
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Whitefish Parks and Recreation hosts statewide conference
The City of Whitefish Parks and Recreation will host the Montana Trails, Recreation and Park Association (MTRPA) annual conference April 2-5 at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish. This conference attracts parks and recreation professionals and supporters from Montana and neighboring states to gather, network, present, learn, share and grow as a community. Early bird full conference registration includes access to all sessions, keynote speakers, exhibitor hall, social events and scheduled conference meals for $300. Early bird one day passes are offered for $150. Early pricing ends Feb. 1. MTRPA members receive a $30 discount. Sponsorship applications, presentation proposals and award...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Whitefish Theatre Co. brings ‘Collected Stories’ to stage
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its third Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-23 season with “Collected Stories” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Called “intelligent and sharp,” “Collected Stories” has performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. In “Collected Stories”, grad student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth’s personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth’s begins to fade, can the tenuous...
