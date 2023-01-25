ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Trevor Thomas
1d ago

Blatant misunderstanding to the real problems with homelessness. we need to stop enabling. when you enable it gets worse. Use your brain.

Guest
1d ago

I refuse to even give this article a full read. After the warming shelter was built, homelessness in the valley increased tenfold. I don’t care if the Whitefish Pilot thinks it’s cruel, it’s the truth. Unless we do something to actually help these people change their situations, it’s just going to continue in a vicious cycle and our society will be expected to pick up these people’s slack AND take care of them!! NOOO!!

Whitefish Pilot

County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness

Flathead County commissioners issued a letter Thursday criticizing homeless services organizations and calling upon residents to deny homeless people help or support. In the letter, signed by commissioners Pam Holmquist, Brad Abell, and Randy Brodehl, the trio claim nonprofits catering to homeless people have led to an increase in homelessness in the valley. They argue that charities and individuals providing homeless people with money or other support likewise contribute to a “distressing problem.” “If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase,” reads the letter. The commissioners call it a “simple truth” that shelters are causing homeless people to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
