Blatant misunderstanding to the real problems with homelessness. we need to stop enabling. when you enable it gets worse. Use your brain.
I refuse to even give this article a full read. After the warming shelter was built, homelessness in the valley increased tenfold. I don’t care if the Whitefish Pilot thinks it’s cruel, it’s the truth. Unless we do something to actually help these people change their situations, it’s just going to continue in a vicious cycle and our society will be expected to pick up these people’s slack AND take care of them!! NOOO!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
‘We Are Losing Money Every Month’
Kalispell City Council Considers New Ordinances for Parks Amid Growing Homeless Presence
Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
Alice R. Infelise
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
It's Time to Be Instrumental
City to hold special meeting tonight on paying county for police protection
Looking Back for Jan. 25
Student Art: “Iceland” by Isabelle Cooke
Concerned parents attend school board meeting to question lesson’s purpose
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Shooting at apartments in Whitefish leaves one dead
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
Whitefish Pilot
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 5