City of Sarasota OKs 280-unit apartment complex near Sarasota Bradenton International

A developer is planning to build a 280-unit apartment complex called Progress at University next to the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club.

A multifamily housing project is also planned for the Kennel Club property , but the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority has filed three lawsuits against the city of Sarasota to try to stop that project from moving forward. The airport is unable to contest the Progress at University development, though.

Orlando-based MMI Development is planning to build 280 market-rate apartments on the 16.5-acre property at 1400 Desoto Road. The Sarasota City Commission gave initial approval to the site plan and a rezoning ordinance amendment on Jan. 17. Those items will need to be approved a second time, at a future city meeting, for the apartment complex to be built.

The property is a short distance from SRQ airport. But the airport can’t contest the apartment plan as it is challenging the other project because the property is already zoned residential.

The Sarasota Kennel Club property, on the other hand, was rezoned last fall from a commercial classification to a residential one. The airport authority is able to contest that kind of change, so it has filed a few lawsuits against the city. Airport leaders predict that apartment residents would complain about the airplane noise, and they say that a stormwater retention pond at the development could attract birds, posing a risk to aircraft.

Although the airport authority can’t legally challenge the city’s decision regarding Progress at University, it did secure commitments from the developer about the project, said the authority's attorney, Dan Bailey. MMI Development plans to, for example, put at least one fountain in the property’s pond as a way to deter migratory birds.

“I could wish that it wouldn’t be residential at all, but I’m afraid we don’t have that privilege at this point,” Bailey said.

On the dog track property, North Carolina-based Aventon Companies is planning to build 372 apartment homes. The three lawsuits over that property are ongoing. In one of the suits, an administrative law judge will determine whether an amendment to the city’s growth plan complies with state law. That administrative hearing is slated for April 12-14.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: City of Sarasota OKs 280-unit apartment complex near Sarasota Bradenton International