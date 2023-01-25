ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

NFL-sanctioned flag football league has planted its flag in Sarasota

By Doug Fernandes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 1 day ago
SARASOTA - They're close enough that letters in their names form Sarasota's entry into flag football with the backing of the NFL.

But should the BFL Flag Football League succeed, Mike Bruno and Ian Fydell just may become BFFs.

"It all starts here (for future players)," said Bruno, one of the league's co-owners with the wife of Fydell, who serves on the board. The two coached flag football in New York, moved to the area, and decided to start a league in Sarasota under the auspices of NFL FLAG, the official flag football program of the NFL.

With more than 500,000 youths playing on close to 1,700 team in all 50 states, NFL FLAG in the largest youth flag football league in the country. It's also the only league in which players can wear official NFL gear. But NFL FLAG mandates that at least 10 miles separate individual leagues; with sanctioned leagues already operating in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Venice, Bruno and Fydell were able to secure theirs in Sarasota.

"So far, I gotta say, the response has been great," Bruno said. "Especially for a brand new league." Using both new school (social media) and old school (lawn signs) marketing tactics, the two registered 70 youths, ranging from the first grade through the ninth. BFL has pee-wee, junior varsity and varsity divisions, and all played last Saturday morning at the Ram Bowl, which Bruno and Fydell secured for their inaugural season.

Because flag football fields are shorter and narrower than traditional football venues, the Ram Bowl field was able to accommodate three games simultaneously. In one, involving players in the first through the third grades, the Dolphins beats the Giants in overtime.

"We had so many parents between last week and this week come up to us and say they loved the complex," said Bruno, whose goal is to grow the BFL Flag Football League in size. "We're trying to get to (the Lakewood Ranch) level, and then some. And no one has a field like we do. "

Each team will play seven regular-season games, followed by a single-elimination playoff format. The season runs through March 16, but Bruno and Fydell are accepting registrations for BFL's next season, which begins April 1.

To register, or for more information, visit bflflagfootballleague.com.

Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

