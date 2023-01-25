Tensions between ORR school officials surface at meeting

MATTAPOISETT — Tensions between School Committee members in the Old Rochester Regional School District surfaced at last week's Joint School Committee meeting, where member Joe Pires spoke out on concerns reportedly passed on to him by community members about local nonprofit Tri-Town Against Racism, or TTAR, and its relationship with the schools; and community members spoke out on Pires' behalf concerning op/ed pieces published about him, including one submitted to local news outlets by fellow committee member Frances-Feliz Kearns.

"Throughout this two or three years I've been patient. ... Now I’m at the point where we need to make some changes, and I think some of the changes need to come back from another perspective," Pires said at the Jan. 19 meeting, before raising questions directed at ORR Superintendent Michael Nelson about the nature of district's relationship with TTAR.

"They’re their own organization," Nelson responded. "We have partnered with them on specific topics from time to time, but there is no formal written agreement … between the school district or Tri-Town Against Racism."

"The fact that we have people sitting on this board that are also residing on this special interest group in some cases presents a conflict of interest," Pires said of concerns reportedly relayed to him by "many people, even some of the faculty."

"Is the loyalty to this special interest group, or is the loyalty to the constituents of the general population in our area, and I think that needs to be addressed," Pires said, before being prompted to wrap up by Joint School Committee Chair Michelle Smith and member Matthew Monteiro, who both suggested his comments were off-topic for the night's agenda.

TTAR's website lists ORR School Committee member Jason Chisholm as its executive director.

"As Superintendent Nelson stated in his response to the question, TTAR is not affiliated with the school," TTAR Vice President Rhonda Baptiste, of Rochester, told The Standard-Times afterward. In response to a question raised by Pires about whether the district shared data with TTAR, Baptiste said: "We share information pertaining to school-related incidents reported through the TTAR discriminatory reporting mechanism. TTAR does not receive any information from the schools."

Audience members back Pires

At the Dec. 14 ORR School Committee meeting, Pires outlined feedback he'd reportedly received from school community members, including concerns over what he said were described to him as "reverse racism" and "anti-white" sentiment, and suggested that the district's Equity Subcommittee — which both he and Kearns serve on — should take those perspectives into account in its considerations. Following that meeting, an op/ed piece taking issue with Pires' remarks, signed by Kearns her and husband Thomas, was published by local news outlets.

"Mr. Pires presented a thinly veiled rationale built on bigotry and racism to undermine the yearslong hard-fought efforts made by this community to ensure that school administrators and educators engage in long overdue diversity, equity and inclusion work," the op/ed reads. "Our expectation from our elected officials is that hate speech is to be condemned at every opportunity, full stop.

"Using one’s status as a 'minority' to present a singular representative experience of marginalized groups in the Tri-Town, that also grants absolute authority and expertise to represent every concern of members of a protected class, is preposterous."

During public comment last week, Marion resident Nate Stewart brought up Kearns' op/ed, calling it "vicious and cowardly."

"I was particularly shocked when I read Frances’s rant attack Joe’s character and insinuated that he was not an actual minority," Stewart said before calling for Kearns' removal from the committee.

In an email response to The Standard-Times, Kearns wrote, in part: "To respond to the purposefully misrepresented and false accusation of questioning the minority status of Mr. Pires, it’s not my place, nor anyone's place, to question the racial identity of anyone, and I would not."

"Joe wants to talk and you shut him down?" said Rochester resident Karen Thomas, referring to earlier, before mentioning a November blog post written by Dartmouth resident David Ehrens — and, according to Thomas, shared online by Kearns and "two spouses of School Committee members" — taking aim at Pires and Rochester School Committee member Anne Fernandes over their comments on controversial LGBTQ- and racism-themed school library books.

"I’m all for freedom of speech, but this article contains such derogatory and unsubstantiated information about other School Committee members," Thomas said.

In her email, Kearns wrote that she was escorted to her car after the meeting by a police officer on detail there who had become concerned for her safety.