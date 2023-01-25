ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Court date in New Bedford City Hall assault and battery case moved to Feb. 22

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 1 day ago
NEW BEDFORD — A court date in an assault and battery case that led to a hate-crime investigation against a 24-year-old former Lakeville man accused of spitting in the face of New Bedford Election Commission head Manuel DeBrito Jr. has been moved to Feb. 22, according to court records.

The pre-trial hearing will be held in New Bedford District Court on the assault and battery charge against Franklin Garcia. He has been arraigned on that charge stemming from the Nov. 19 incident at City Hall, but has not been arraigned on the hate crime charge, which was filed after a subsequent investigation.

Garcia is alleged to have spit in DeBrito's eye, and threatened to kill him while shouting racial slurs after he was denied access to a City Hall bathroom. It was a Saturday and City Hall was closed but election officials were on hand for post-election, tabulation work.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

