LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) — UK HealthCare is providing updated flu data to area health departments to correct information not previously reported. Due to an information technology data systems issue, 2,082 positive flu results from October through early January were not imported and received from UK HealthCare to the Kentucky Health Information Exchange (KHIE), a secure network where hospitals and health care facilities can locate and share patient health information. Through KHIE, the data is then shared with local health departments.

