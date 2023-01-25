ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

A look at girls basketball stat leaders in Lenawee County at the midway point

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
It's been a great first half of basketball for Lenawee Colunty girls teams.

Three teams began the week ranked with Blissfield coming in third in Division 3, the county's lone unbeaten team, Morenci, checking in at No. 4 in Division 4 and Tecumseh at No. 9 in Division 2.

Outside of those three programs, Hudson (9-3), Clinton (9-4) and Sand Creek (8-6) also have winning records.

Here is a look at who has been leading the way at this point of the season.

OFFENSE

The defending Lenawee County Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Tecumseh sophomore Alli Zajac, has picked up where she left off last season.

Her 18 points per game leads the county by almost two points as Sand Creek's Emily Carbajal is second at 16.4 per game.

Zajac is leading the county's top offense as Tecumseh is averaging 60.5 points per game with Blissfield trailing by 7.1 points per game in second.

The Royals have the best outside threat as they've hit a county-best 57 3-pointers entering play this week with Clinton right behind at 56.

At charity stripe, much like the boys, Madison girls lead the county as the Trojans have shot 67.2% from the line.

DEFENSE

Addison has posted the county's best points allowed per game average at a measly 13.8 while Blissfield has held opponents to 24.5 and Morenci is third at 33.7.

Hudson's Keely Hinzman leads the area with 10.4 rebounds per game. She's the only athlete in the county who averages double-digit boards a game. Onsted's JayElle Christian (9.6), Carbajal (9.4) and Blissfield's Julia White (9.2) aren't far behind.

Blissfield's Avery Collins leads the county in steals per game at 4.3 and also averages a county-best 4.5 assists per game.

TEAM

Morenci is the last remaining unbeaten team in Lenawee, regardless of boys or girls, at 12-0. Alyssa Gibbs (11.4) and Josie Zuvers (10.8) leads the Bulldogs in scoring while Zuvers is also among the top rebounds at 8.3. Evelyn Joughin has directed the offense with 2.8 assists and 3.3 steals.

The Bulldogs lead the TCC while Blissfield leads the LCAA and Tecumseh was tied atop of the SEC White going into the week.

