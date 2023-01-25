ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee Community Foundation accepting nominations for annual community awards

By The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4060hu_0kQVLreC00

ADRIAN — Nominations of deserving individuals throughout Lenawee County are now being accepted by the Lenawee Community Foundation’s board of directors for the Lenawee Leadership Award, the Stubnitz Award and the Incito Award.

Nominations for each of these annual awards are due back to the foundation by Feb. 21, a news release said.

The Lenawee Leadership Award, which was presented to Tecumseh Mayor Jack Baker in 2022, honors individuals or couples who exemplify the principle that the future of the county will be determined by the quality of its leadership.

The Stubnitz Award is presented annually to a person or couple demonstrating commitment to Lenawee Cares, the community and volunteerism in Lenawee County. The award is named in memory of county philanthropist and businessman Maurice Stubnitz. De’Angelo Boone of Adrian was the 2022 recipient.

The Incito Award, presented in 2022 to William Southard, was established in 2011 to recognize a younger person in the county, age 40 or younger, who has emerged as a leader and demonstrates a commitment to volunteerism, philanthropy, and leadership within Lenawee Cares and other county organizations.

Incito, the community foundation said, is defined as “to inspire, excite, spur, increase, hasten, urge forward.” The award recipient inspires by example, the foundation said, “while making our community a better place in which to live and work.”

For more information on the awards or to download and fill out nominating forms, visit www.lenaweecommunityfoundation.com. The foundation, 1440 W. Maumee St., Adrian, can also be contacted at 517-263-4699. Cynthia Heady, director of development and external engagement for the foundation, can be addressed for questions.

The community foundation has also announced its 2023 annual meeting is scheduled for 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. April 27 at the Adrian Armory Events Center, 230 W. Maumee St. in Adrian.

