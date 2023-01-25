ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

'The Voice' finalist Brayden Lape lends star power to 2023 Devils Lake Tip-Up Festival

By Dan Cherry
The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
MANITOU BEACH — Brayden Lape of Grass Lake, a recent finalist on the singing contest television show “The Voice,” is scheduled to perform at Two Lakes Tavern at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Lape's show is one of many attractions scheduled during this year's Devils Lake Tip-Up Festival, Feb. 3-5. This is the festival's 71st year.

As always, attendees should check the weather forecast and the Devils and Round Lakes Men's Club Facebook page for updates on whether on-ice activities will take place.

The festival starts Friday with a fishing contest hosted by the Manitou Beach Marina, running from noon to 5 p.m. that day. At 8 p.m., the traditional “red light run" will kick off at the Highland Inn, 3171 Round Lake Highway.

Saturday will be the festival's big day with the fishing contest continuing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the annual poker run will be at 11 a.m. at the Manitou Beach Marina on Devils Lake Highway, with participants to return by 3 p.m. The outhouse race will start at 4 p.m. outside the marina. Weather permitting, snowmobile races and the radar “run for fun” will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lape is set to perform at the Two Lakes Tavern starting at 7 p.m., at 110 Walnut St.

The festival will conclude Sunday, Feb. 5, with the last leg of the fishing contest from 9 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be awarded at noon at the marina. Following will be the men's club benefit auction at Highland Inn. Proceeds from the 3 p.m. auction benefit the club's community projects throughout the year. Item donation pledges will be collected between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The club's raffle ticket winners will be drawn from 4 to 5 p.m., also at the Highland Inn.

For more information on the auction, call Claudia Connors at 517-712-6160.

