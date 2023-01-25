ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

New scanner allows document digitization at Lenawee County Historical Museum

By The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
The addition of a new scanner to its technological tools allowed the Lenawee County Historical Society to host its first Scan-a-Thon at the museum in Adrian.

This event, that was open to the public, was the result of a gift from the Gleaner Life Adrian Arbor of a new professional scanner, and they co-hosted with refreshments, a news release from the historical society said.

The museum has accumulated hundreds, if not thousands, of old photos, negatives, slides and other documents that often need to be copied by researchers and others working on articles and displays. Prior to receiving this gift, the museum did not have a quality scanner with multiple features for delivering high-quality reproductions.

At the event in November, citizens brought in numerous old family photos, negatives and slides to be scanned and were given a digital file of their document to take home and print.

Prior to getting the new scanner the museum had to send out any important negative or slide, which was generally quite expensive.

“That was then … this is now," Bob Wessel, historical society vice president, said in the release. "Thanks to Gleaner Life’s Adrian Arbor, the Historical Society can now do this in-house at no cost and get the very highest quality copy. By using software programs, we can bring old, damaged photos back to very near their original condition, and old slides and negatives with imperfections from age and moisture can be restored.”

Museum president Bruce Neal indicated that they will begin scanning the many old negatives and slides in the museum collection and plan to make this service available to the public for a nominal charge.

The historical society also plans to make the Scan-A-Thon an annual event for Society members between Thanksgiving and New Year's.

