After years of fighting and dying, the Black Civil Rights Movement culminated with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a landmark in African-American, as well as American, history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This led to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed discrimination in America’s immigration policy. It opened the doors for many more Asians and non-Europeans to immigrate to America. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also led to the Fair Housing Act (1968). This act prohibited racial and ethnic discrimination when buying or selling a house.

