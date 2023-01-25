ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín's next steps in 2023

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley to build new women's sports facilities in push for equity

UC Berkeley is continuing their plan to demolish Clark Kerr Campus’ building 21. Chancellor Carol Christ announced a plan to build a beach volleyball facility next to the currently existing facility in 2018 as part of an effort to address issues surrounding gender equity in sports. The Levine-Fricke Softball...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

'Wonderfully eclectic': Statistics professor emeritus Roger Purves dies at 87

Roger Purves, professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley Department of Statistics, recently died at the age of 87. Purves was known in the statistics department for his unique sense of humor, welcoming personality and impact on the teaching and curriculum at UC Berkeley. “I greatly admire Roger’s remarkable contributions to...
Daily Californian

'A Thousand Minds on Fire': University Press Books hosts final encore

After a closure lasting over two years, University Press Books has reopened for a final ‘encore.’. The bookstore, located at 2430 Bancroft Way and situated next to The Musical Offering cafe, was founded when Bill McClug, a former employee of Princeton University Press and the University of California Press, noticed that there were few venues to stock publications from university presses.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

High security deposits further Bay Area housing crisis

Tenants in the cities of Berkeley and Oakland have struggled to afford housing as a result of high security deposits that present a high initial barrier to renting. In Dec. 2022, assemblymember Matt Haney introduced Assembly Bill, or AB, 12, which ensures that security deposits do not exceed one month’s rent, overriding current limits that allow landlords to charge up to two months’ rent.
BERKELEY, CA
Paradise Post

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead

Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Why Asian-Americans should celebrate Black History Month

After years of fighting and dying, the Black Civil Rights Movement culminated with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s a landmark in African-American, as well as American, history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This led to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed discrimination in America’s immigration policy. It opened the doors for many more Asians and non-Europeans to immigrate to America. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also led to the Fair Housing Act (1968). This act prohibited racial and ethnic discrimination when buying or selling a house.
DALY CITY, CA
sfbayview.com

SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers

In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
OAKLAND, CA
Axios

San Francisco has reached "benign" state of COVID

Cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in San Francisco, but as the country enters its fourth year of living with the virus, a local health expert says people shouldn't get complacent. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Axios that federal discussions on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco's Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You've Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests

Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
STANFORD, CA

