ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

`Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Cut from Series

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFn3q_0kQVHKoj00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - The co-creator of the animated comedy "Rick and Morty" was let go by the company that produces the series as he faces a domestic violence case stemming from a confrontation with a girlfriend in Anaheim.

Justin Roiland was charged in May of 2020 with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment, both felonies, stemming from a conflict with a woman he was dating on Jan. 19, 2020.

The company that produces the show made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," according to the statement from Warner Bros. Discovery. "`Rick and Morty' will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland voices the show's two title characters.

Roiland's next court date is scheduled for April 27 in the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Biden Calls Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Killer

The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for "taking such incredible action."
ALHAMBRA, CA
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
KCRA.com

Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt

MALIBU, Calif. — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The 2 a.m. quake occurred beneath the ocean 10.6 miles south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS citizen reporting website showed it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy