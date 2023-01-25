`Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Cut from Series

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - The co-creator of the animated comedy "Rick and Morty" was let go by the company that produces the series as he faces a domestic violence case stemming from a confrontation with a girlfriend in Anaheim.

Justin Roiland was charged in May of 2020 with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment, both felonies, stemming from a conflict with a woman he was dating on Jan. 19, 2020.

The company that produces the show made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," according to the statement from Warner Bros. Discovery. "`Rick and Morty' will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland voices the show's two title characters.

Roiland's next court date is scheduled for April 27 in the North Justice Center in Fullerton.