Arizona State

What Is Lane Splitting, And Is It Legal?

By Christy Bieber, J.D., Adam Ramirez, J.D.
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 2 days ago
Lane splitting is a practice some bicycle and motorcycle riders engage in. It is legal only in a limited number of states. While lane splitting can help alleviate traffic congestion and make the roads safer for riders in some ways, it can also increase the risk of a motor vehicle accident occurring.

This guide explains what lane splitting is, as well as how it affects your accident claim.

What Is Lane Splitting?

Also called “white lining,” lane splitting happens when a motorcycle rider or bicycle rider drives in between two rows of vehicles or between two lanes of traffic.

Typically, lane splitting occurs in the area where the white traffic lines are painted on the road. However, it can happen on any road, including highways and undivided rural roads. Motorcyclists and bikers generally engage in lane splitting when traffic is moving slowly or is at a standstill.

Lane splitting is similar to, but different from other practices such as:

  • Lane filtering, which occurs when a rider moves between stopped traffic or slow moving traffic
  • Lane sharing, when multiple motorcycle or bike riders share the same lane, riding beside each other or in close formation
  • Shoulder surfing, which involves driving on the shoulder of the road

Lane splitting, filtering and sharing are all behaviors motorcycle and bike riders can engage in because of their smaller size relative to other vehicles on the road. They are a departure from customary rules where one driver remains in the proper lane behind the motorist in front.

Is Lane Splitting Legal?

Lane splitting is legal only in a single state in the United States. Only California directly permits lane splitting.

Several other states do not allow lane splitting but allow similar behaviors such as lane filtering. Arizona, Montana, and Utah permit lane filtering in a limited number of situations and Hawaii allows shoulder surfing.

Some states do not address lane splitting explicitly, while many others have laws directly prohibiting the practice.

Benefits and Risks of Lane Splitting

Motorcycle riders are often rear-ended by drivers who aren’t paying attention and who do not see their smaller vehicles on the road. Some evidence suggests lane splitting may reduce the risk of a motorcycle being rear-ended. If the motorcycle is moving between lanes instead of stopped in traffic, drivers won’t hit the motorcycle from the rear.

However, there are also many risks of lane splitting including the possibility a driver won’t see (or expect) a motorcycle or bicycle rider between lanes. Motorcyclists who speed quickly between lanes of traffic to engage in lane splitting also increase the risk of losing control of their bike and becoming involved in a crash.

Ultimately, many states have decided the risks outweigh the benefits, which is why lane splitting is not legal throughout most of the United States.

How Does Lane Splitting Affect Your Accident Claim?

If you are making a motorcycle or bike accident claim, lane splitting could affect your right to recover compensation. This is true whether you were on the motorcycle or bike or in another vehicle involved in a collision.

If you are involved in a motor vehicle accident, you can pursue a claim and recover compensation for losses from other drivers who played a role in causing the crash. You are entitled to monetary damages if the following are true:

  • The other driver had a duty to exercise care on the road
  • The other driver was negligent, which means the motorist behaved less safely than a reasonable person would have under the circumstances
  • The driver’s negligence was a direct cause of an accident
  • You were hurt as a result of the collision

A motorcycle or bike rider who engages in lane splitting in a state where it is illegal will typically be viewed as engaging in negligent behavior, meaning the motorcyclist is not able to successfully make an injury claim in some cases.

Drivers in another vehicle who are involved in a crash caused by a lane-splitting motorcycle rider can also make a claim for their damages against the motorcyclist or bicyclist. They can point to the illegal lane splitting as proof the motorcyclist was negligent and thus should be held liable for losses.

It’s important to note, though, that if a rider is engaged in illegal lane splitting, this doesn’t just give other drivers a right to disregard safety expectations. If a driver of another vehicle should have seen the motorcyclist or bicyclist but was distracted or speeding and failed to pay attention and ran the rider over as a result, that unsafe driver could still be partly to blame for the accident.

Find A Personal Injury Lawyer Services Provider In Your Area

Get Your Free Consultation From a Top Lawyer

Comparative Negligence vs. Contributory Negligence in Lane Splitting Claims

A rider who is lane splitting is almost always considered partly at fault for any crash that occurs when engaged in this illegal and often unsafe practice. But, whether this partial responsibility for the accident makes obtaining car accident compensation impossible depends on state rules.

In a minority of states, contributory negligence rules apply. This means a motorist who is even partly to blame for their own injuries cannot make a claim to recover damages.

In most cases, however, comparative fault rules apply. Under these rules, a motorist who is partly at fault for a collision can still recover partial compensation from other drivers who are to blame. Some states apply pure comparative fault rules and always allow this, while others permit a victim to make a claim only if the victim is less than 50% or less than 51% responsible for the accident.

If a motorcyclist or bicyclist is in a comparative fault state and lane splitting was partly the cause of an accident but the other driver’s actions were also a partial cause, the rider could pursue a claim for some compensation.

Under comparative fault rules, damages are reduced based on the percentage of fault attributed to the victim. A motorcyclist or bike rider who sustained $100,000 in damages who was 40% at fault for the accident due to lane splitting could still recover $60,000 from the other driver who was also to blame.

Getting Help With Lane Splitting Accidents

Lane splitting accidents can be complicated due to the different laws on this practice in different locations and due to the fact it is illegal in many parts of the country. If you were hurt in an accident and lane splitting is involved, you should contact an experienced accident lawyer ASAP. Your attorney will help you understand your rights and assist in getting compensation available to you based on the facts of your claim.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Comments / 35

Big Reds
1d ago

it's all about Bicycle and motor Bikers What about the Motorists Do they have any Rights In my time only Cars used the Roads they pay their share in Taxes Now they took away the Roads and Split it to accommodate these Cyclist's Who not even Contributing to use the Roads.The Whole place is over run by Cyclist.

Reply
4
CAGringo
1d ago

Any accidents or injuries should the fault of the splitters.

Reply(7)
17
8=D~~~
16h ago

Even in places where it’s not legal, motorcyclists just do what they want and then cry “look out for motorcycles!” When they get hurt.

Reply
2
